HOLLIDAYSBURG – Penn Cambria’s draw in the opening round of the District 6 Class 3A boys’ soccer playoffs was a familiar face.
“We lost last year to them. It was only 3-0,” Panther senior Brandt Patterson said. “We held them at halftime.”
This year’s Hollidaysburg squad might as well as have been completely different, though. Penn Cambria sure was.
The undefeated and top-seeded Golden Tigers were swarming on freshman Panther goalkeeper Duncan Gongloff from the opening minutes like a school of piranha, getting great opportunity after great opportunity to advance to the district finals by a 15-0 count on Monday night at Tiger Stadium.
“I think we just had to work harder as a team at the start,” said Penn Cambria senior forward Chase Sorichetti, who had two of the Panthers’ five shots in the match. “Last year, we had a lot more skilled players who were used to working together. This year, we’re really young. They have a lot to learn but they’ll get better as a team in the next couple of years.”
Against the very talented, proven Golden Tigers, though, execution would have required a savvy well beyond most of the Panthers’ experience. Penn Cambria coach Nick Wanyo started as many freshmen – four – as he had seniors on his roster.
“We had to have a shutdown defense,” Wanyo said. “We told our boys they had to be touch tight, no space, not any room. We were just leaving a 1-to-2-yard gap. For a Hollidaysburg team, that’s all it takes to make a turn.
“Once we were giving up that turn, they were taking all day from our outsides.”
Hollidaysburg (19-0) peppered Gongloff with 25 shots in the first half, most from inside the penalty area. While Gongloff stopped 16 of them, nine made it through.
Senior forwards Shushant Dahal and Braden Callahan each had two goals and an assist in the first 40 minutes. Ben Johnson knocked home the rebound after Haddy Obeid’s initial shot with 7:25 left in the half to make it 7-0 and get the running clock going.
“We just maintained what we’ve been doing all season, getting some good passes in, taking our shots, making our shots,” Dahal said. “Tonight, it just really worked.”
Penn Cambria (6-12-1) only had two first-half shots, both by Sorichetti. Sorichetti’s best chance was at the 29:15 mark when he had a breakaway with one Golden Tiger defender trying to keep with him. Sorichetti got off the shot, but Hollidaysburg goalkeeper Dilan Wasney deflected it out of play.
Wasney later moved out to forward, scoring two goals and assisting on another in the second half.
Hollidaysburg wound up taking 38 shots in the contest. The Golden Tigers also had eight corner kicks – Jadd Younes scored on one of them.
Hollidaysburg is going for its third consecutive district title.
“I feel bad for Penn Cambria. That’s a tough situation to be in," Hollidaysburg coach Craig Shale said. "They’re a young team and we’ve got a good team this year.”
The Panthers, meanwhile, can hope they learned something from the experience. Penn Cambria was 5-4 in the second half of the season beating Cambria Heights 2-1 and losing at Central Cambria 3-2 in double-overtime.
“I told the papers, 'If we could be a .500 club I’d be happy this year,'” Wanyo said. “We were just under, but we fought hard. We had a lot of learning in the beginning, but, once we learned at the end, we had great games.”
