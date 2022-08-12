BRISTOL, Conn. – Caleb Detrick went 4-for-4 with a double, home run, two runs scored and four RBIs as Hollidaysburg defeated Delaware 7-3 on Friday to win the Mid-Atlantic Regional championship and earn a spot in the Little League World Series.
Hollidaysburg collected nine hits, and pitchers Braden Hatch and Ty McGough combined to limit Delaware to five hits. McGough struck out six while pitching the final four innings to earn the mound win.
Luke Luzader hit a home run for Delaware in the first inning to tie the game at 1-all. Hollidaysburg used a three-run second to take the lead for good.
The Little League World Series will be held from Wednesday through Aug. 28 in South Williamsport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.