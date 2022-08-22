WILLIAMSPORT – Chase Link had two hits, including a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored, and Caleb Detrick had three hits, with a double and three RBIs as Hollidaysburg defeated Metro Region 7-1 in the Little League World Series elimination round on Monday afternoon.
Hollidaysburg (2-1) now is 9-0 in elimination games played dating to the state tournament. The team next will face the loser of a Monday game between Tennessee and Indiana. That United States bracket game will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN).
The Mid-Atlantic championship team from Hollidaysburg collected 10 hits against the New York team.
Pitchers Brody Dull (22/3 innings) and Aspen Anderson (3 31/3 innings) combined to limit Metro to four hits.
Anderson struck out four batters and walked none, while Dull fanned three and walked two.
Third baseman Link smacked a three-run homer to left-center field and had a two-run single on Monday.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
