The PIAA Board of Directors met on Monday and did not discuss the fate of winter championships or spring sports beyond what the high school sports’ governing body has already said, which is that it will follow the lead of the governor’s office, thus the status of winter championships and spring sports will remain on hold for the time being.
According to the PennLive.com twitter account, the only time the coronavirus was brought up at the meeting was when discussion took place regarding the swimming championships and associate executive director Melissa Mertz reviewed this year’s championships.
She noted that the Class AAA championships were ended after the preliminaries and that medals are going to be mailed out to the schools to be distributed from there to the respective winners in the races. Also, she said, that the Class AA championships are still on hold, and that “as information becomes available, we’ll make a decision based on that.”
The area athletes waiting for the Class AA swimming championships to resume include relays from Somerset and Westmont Hilltop.
The Golden Eagles 200- and 400-yard free relay teams are the same quartet of swimmers, Hannah Kane, Morgan McGuire, Kaylee Richard and Carly Richard, while the Hilltoppers’ 200 medley team consists of Landon Miller, Elijah Innis, Cael Long and Nathaniel O’Stafy. Westmont Hilltop's 200 free relay team comprised of Ariel Pribozie, Alyssa Kush, Jasmine Innis and Lauren Mock also qualified.
Individual swimmers are Conemaugh Township’s Herman Zilch IV (District 6 Class AA 100 backstroke and butterfly champion) along with Westmont Hilltop’s Long (100 breaststroke) and Mock (200 and 500 freestyle).
Seven area high school basketball teams remain in the PIAA Tournament quarterfinals.
The boys from Berlin Brothersvalley, Bishop Carroll Catholic, North Star and Richland are still playing in their respective classifications along with the girls squads from Bishop McCort Catholic, Cambria Heights and Forest Hills.
“We just have to keep waiting to see what’s going to happen,” said North Star coach Randy Schrock. “It was rough at first, being away from the kids, but as time goes on, and you realize how serious this situation can be, I think that sports takes a back seat to this virus, so I think we’ve adjusted pretty well.”
While schools have been closed, teams have been forbidden from practicing or meeting, but have access to workouts they can do on their own.
Schrock said his son, Luke, who played on last year’s Cougars’ squad, has been home from school and is friends with many of the current players.
“I know our kids are all trying to keep busy,” Coach Schrock said. “It’s already been a couple weeks and it just seems like it is such a weird feeling. We’ve never been down this road before. You just can’t describe it. We’re just hoping that things here at some point get back to normal.”
Basketball and Class AA swimming championships were supposed to be starting on March 13, but the PIAA announced the day before that they would both be suspended for at least two weeks, a timeline that was then extended the next day when Gov. Tom Wolf closed schools until March 30. Spring sports were originally set to begin on March 20.
Since the PIAA suspended its winter championships and spring sports season, it has maintained a stance of following the lead of the state on how to handle its coronavirus response.
After Wolf decided that Pennsylvania schools would remain closed until at least April 6, the PIAA extended its suspension of winter championships and the start of spring sports until at least that date.
Wolf announced Monday that the school closures have now been extended until further notice.
