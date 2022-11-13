St. Francis sophomore outside hitter Maggie Hogan provided her third straight double-double on Saturday to lift the Red Flash to their sixth consecutive victory.
Hogan, a Northern Cambria graduate, has supplied 39 digs, 35 kills and nine aces over her past three matches, which included reaching double figures in kills and digs in each match. Hogan, the 2021 Northeast Conference co-rookie of the year, has 270 digs, 229 kills and 46 aces this season.
Hogan netted 11 kills and 11 digs against St. Francis Brooklyn on Nov. 5, 10 kills and 15 digs at Central Connecticut State on Friday and 14 kills and 13 digs at Sacred Heart on Saturday.
The 5-foot-10 outside hitter has provided 11 or more digs in nine out of her past 11 matches. She has recorded at least one ace in seven straight matches.
St. Francis earned the No. 2 seed in the NEC Tournament, which will begin Friday at top-seeded Sacred Heart.
• Villanova junior middle blocker Kiera Booth has provided double-digit kills in five out of her past six matches.
The 6-foot-2 Berlin Brothersvalley graduate netted 16 kills against Georgetown on Thursday and hit .429 with 14 kills against Butler on Saturday.
Booth's .341 hitting percentage ranks third in the Big East. She has 274 kills (tied for second on team), 83 blocks (most), 66 digs and 12 assists this season. She has well over 500 career kills and 200 blocks.
Booth has recorded 10 or more kills in 14 matches this season. She tied a career high with 19 kills against Georgetown on Oct. 5.
• Washington & Jefferson sophomore outside/right-side hitter Jaden Blough finished her 2022 season with 193 kills, 52 digs and 25 blocks.
The 5-foot-9 Meyersdale graduate provided a career-high 17 kills on Sept. 22 against Chatham.
• Waynesburg senior middle hitter Kayla Stohon was a Presidents' Athletic Conference honorable-mention selection this season.
The 5-foot-10 Forest Hills graduate was a consistent force for the Yellow Jackets this season, as she appeared in all 25 contests and led the squad with 45 blocks (20 solo).
The senior middle hitter led the team in hitting percentage and was second on the team in kills (140) and kills per set. Stohon notched a career-high 15 kills on .464 hitting in the Yellow Jackets' five-set loss to Westminster on Oct. 22. Stohon also notched a match-high four solo blocks against the Titans.
Stohon totaled four matches of 10 or more kills in 2022.
• Pitt-Johnstown freshman outside hitter Natalie Lippincott finished her rookie campaign with 133 kills, 47 digs and 22 blocks.
The 5-foot-9 Bedford graduate provided 10 kills in three straight matches from Oct. 11-18. Lippincott was a 2021 Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state pick.
• California (Pa.) sophomore defensive specialist/libero Grace Dorcon netted 46 digs and four aces this past season for the Vulcans.
The 5-foot-4 Berlin Brothersvalley graduate provided a career-high 10 digs against Seton Hill on Oct. 7. She netted eight or more digs in four consecutive matches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.