PIHL
Westmont Hilltop 7, Norwin 1: Tony Marano recorded two goals as the Hilltoppers scored seven unanswered goals in the second and third periods to defeat the Knights for their first PIHL victory of the season on Tuesday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Nick Rozich added a goal and an assist for the Hilltoppers (1-2). Alex Crespo, Colin Gorman, Matt Noll and Kyle Replogle supplied goals for Westmont.
Evan Allen, Landrey Burnheimer, Gavin Hockenberry, Aiden Rice, Kobe Rickabaugh and Payton Sell produced one assist apiece for the home squad.
Ian Amaranto stopped 13 of the 14 shots on goal. Westmont killed off all seven of Norwin’s power plays.
Laurel Mountain
Monday
Westmont Hilltop 8, Somerset 0: Colin Gorman tallied a hat trick and an assist as the Hilltoppers blanked the Golden Eagles at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Alex Crespo scored twice and added an assist for Westmont Hilltop (2-0). Parker Lavis, Matt Noll and Zach Wallace each buried goals for the Hilltoppers. Evan Allen and Aiden Rice provided two helpers each. Nick Rozich netted an assist.
Ian Amaranto stopped all nine shots for the shutout over Somerset (1-3).
Commented
