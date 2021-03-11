Laurel Mountain
Richland 10, Conemaugh Valley 0: Two goals each from Gabe Dicamillo, Jon Lindrose, Gavin Lafferty, Josh Slavick and Aidan Thomas propelled the Rams by the Blue Jays at 1st Summit Arena on Thursday.
Lafferty added two assists, and Dicamillo and Thomas provided one helper each. Zack Page and Tanner Pfeil each netted two assists for Richland (6-8).
Brode Ryan made 33 saves for Conemaugh Valley (0-14).
Somerset 6, Conemaugh Valley 5: At 1st Summit Arena, Jordan Love’s goal with 53 seconds left in the third period gave the Golden Eagles a slim triumph over the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Love finished with two goals and two assists. Chase Stoy added a goal and an assist for Somerset (4-9). Matt Bowser and R.J. James buried a goal each.
Conemaugh Valley was able to muster four shots on goal in the final 30 seconds, but Somerset goaltender Alyssa Diehl was up to the challenge.
Austin Gentile led Conemaugh Valley with a hat trick and two assists. Cameron Lauer added a goal and three assists. Carsen Lauer added another tally. Brode Ryan stopped 29 shots.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Blackhawk 0: In Beaver Falls, Colin Gorman, Aiden Rice and Kobe Rickabaugh all provided one goal to support Ian Amaranto’s 29-save shutout as the Hilltoppers blanked the Cougars (2-14) on Thursday.
Matt Noll assisted on two goals for Westmont (5-10-2). Gavin Hockenberry and Nick Rozich both added one assist.
