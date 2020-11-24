Laurel Mountain
Central Cambria 4, Richland 3: At 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, the Red Devils picked up their first victory of the season in a tightly contested, one-goal game against Richland.
The Red Devils (1-2) struck first via Karter Cuppett’s goal with 47 seconds left in the opening period. Richland tied the score on Jack Lorence’s tally with 11:40 on the second-period clock, but Central Cambria’s Chase Stormer made it 2-1 with 2:01 left in the period.
Each team scored twice in the third, with the Red Devils building a 4-1 advantage after Jackson Vukman and Carter Heeney found the net.
Richland (0-3) closed with goals by Aidan Thomas and Connor Bethmann.
Central Cambria goaltender Colin Hagens had 31 saves, and Richland’s Jonah Horner stopped 24 shots.
Bishop McCort Catholic 9, Greater Johnstown 0: In the nightcap at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, Adis Ultanbekov tallied six goals as the Crimson Crushers defeated their city rival Trojans.
Ben Berkebile, Lukas Cascino and Demian Tychenko also scored goals for Bishop McCort (3-0). Nikita Volski notched the shutout.
