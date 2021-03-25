Bishop McCort Catholic 8, Somerset 0: Ben Berkebile and Adis Ultanbekov each buried a pair of goals as the Crimson Crushers defeated the Golden Eagles in a Laurel Mountain Hockey League quarterfinal playoff game on Thursday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Bryce Bair, Lukas Cascino, Neil Russell and Ilya Zhadnov added goals for 14-0 Bishop McCort, which will play No. 4 seed Forest Hills at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday at 1st Summit Arena in the semifinals.
Nikita Volski recorded the shutout against No. 8 seed Somerset (4-11).
Westmont Hilltop 13, Richland 0: Alex Crespo, Tony Marano, Kobe Rickabaugh, Payton Sell and Sam Snider each scored two goals as the No. 2 seeded Hilltoppers cruised past the No. 7 seeded Rams in Thursday’s quarterfinals at 1st Summit Arena.
Westmont Hilltop (13-2) meets No. 3 seed Hollidaysburg (12-3) at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals.
Snider also assisted on four goals. Marano and Rickabaugh picked up two helpers each.
Forest Hills 8, Central Cambria 3: In Ebensburg, Joel Morrison tallied five goals as the No. 4 seeded Rangers defeated the No. 5 seeded Red Devils on Tuesday at North Central Recreation Center.
Forest Hills (11-5) will meet No. 1 seed Bishop McCort in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Darren Shrift assisted on four goals for Forest Hills, which received two helpers each from Tanner Kalmanir (one goal) and Logan Zevorich. Alexander Bambino and Cody Secriskey also scored for the Rangers.
Austin Valko made 32 saves for Forest Hills, which scored four goals in the third period.
Garrett Heeney, Richard Plowman and Braden Sweeney scored for Central Cambria (8-8). Charles Edwards stopped 41 shots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.