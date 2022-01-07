Bishop McCort Catholic 5, State College 2: In State College, four points from Brennan Karalfa, three assists by Matthew Ribblett and a pair of goals from Ilia Zhdanov helped the Crimson Crushers overcome a two-goal deficit to defeat the Little Lions on Thursday at Pegula Ice Arena.
Karalfa provided two goals and two assists for Bishop McCort (10-1). Vitaliy Ulianov contributed two helpers, and Lukas Cascino tallied a goal. Nikita Volski made 27 saves.
State College (6-2) received two goals from Alex McGuire.
Forest Hills 7, Somerset 0: In Ebensburg, two goals each from Alex Kostyk and Joel Morrison helped the Rangers defeat the Golden Eagles in a Laurel Mountain Hockey League contest on Thursday at North Central Recreation Center.
Isaac Valko stopped 26 shots for the shutout. Kostyk added an assist for 4-8 Forest Hills, which led 4-0 after the second period.
Nolan Cabala, Kaden Powell and Thomas Russell also scored and added one assist each for the Rangers.
Kai Petrosky made 22 saves, and Alyssa Diehl added 15 stops for 4-8 Somerset.
