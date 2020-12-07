Jeff Carlson, one of the “Slap Shot” Hanson Brothers and a former member of the Johnstown Jets 1975 championship team, is on the mend after surgery. Many in the hockey world have responded to his family’s plea for financial help.
As of Monday night, 223 donors had combined to raise $27,436 through a GoFundMe.com page started by Hunter Carlson for his father’s medical expenses.
“My father has been a huge influence in my life and I believe he has left a significant impact on some of your lives as well,” Hunter Carlson wrote on the GoFundMe page. “He is a retired hockey player and some of you may recognize him from the movie ‘Slap Shot’ as one of the Hanson Brothers.”
According to his son, Jeff Carlson had surgery on his neck this fall. Hunter Carlson wrote that the surgery went well but severe swelling in the neck area created problems and led to an extended hospital stay and many tests.
Jeff Carlson, 67 of Muskegon, Michigan, previously had neck surgery several years ago, and then battled throat cancer, including months of targeted radiation and rounds of chemotherapy, the webpage noted.
“Jumping to the beginning of 2020, he had been dealing with some minor neck pain again,” Hunter Carlson wrote.
“As the months went on, it progressively got worse and worse. He did not want to go in (to the hospital) due to the pandemic and concerns about COVID-19. Finally in September, he went in to have it looked at as he could not wait any longer. After discussing with the doctor, they thought the best course of action was to have surgery on his neck again.”
Even though the procedure was a success, Hunter Carlson said his father encountered multiple challenges.
“The surgery went well with no complications; however, due to the targeted radiation for his cancer in the past, his damaged tissue had caused severe swelling in his neck,” Hunter Carlson wrote. “This swelling made him unable to swallow any food or liquids.”
Hunter Carlson said on the webpage that doctors had to insert a feeding tube to enable his father to get nutrients.
“My father is retired and is living off just his Social Security. After 10 days in the hospital, two surgeries, follow-up doctor visits, compounded by his previous cancer treatments, his medical bills continue to increase and have caused another overwhelming issue for him,” Hunter Carlson wrote on the GoFundMe page.
One of the real-life Carlson brothers, Jeff Carlson played two seasons with the Johnstown Jets. He had 250 penalty minutes to go with 15 goals and 47 points on the 1974-75 team that went from being mired in seventh place as late as Jan. 19 to winning 23 of the final 31 regular-season games. Steve, Jack and Jeff Carlson were key players on the team, though Jack was called up to Minnesota in the WHA during the postseason.
Those Jets roared through the playoffs and won the Lockhart Cup trophy while also inspiring Nancy Dowd’s script for the movie “Slap Shot.”
Jeff Carlson also was on the 1975-76 Jets team that won a divisional crown with 96 points but was upset in the second round of the playoffs by the Philadelphia Firebirds. He had 27 goals and 47 points as well as 160 penalty minutes.
Jeff Carlson played nine professional seasons. But he’ll be known forever as one of the bespectacled Hanson Brothers, a role he played alongside his real-life brother Steve Carlson, the former Johnstown Chiefs coach, and Dave Hanson, whose nickname “Killer” inspired the character “Killer” Carlson in the Paul Newman movie.
The Hanson Brothers have skated in charity and promotional events at arenas throughout the United States, Canada and Europe since 1993.
The brothers played a significant role in Johnstown’s emergence as the Kraft Hockeyville USA winner in 2015.
Among those listed as donors on the GoFundMe page included former Jets players Ron Docken and Guido Tenesi as well as “Slap Shot” actors Jerry Houser, Christopher Murney and Yvon Barrette. Former Jet and NHL player Paul Holmgren, Bill Guerin, Mark Recchi, Rocky Thompson and Ray Shero are among names Johnstown hockey fans probably would recognize as well as wrestler Chris Jericho and the Minnesota NHL Alumni.
“Thank you all again for the tremendous support and care that all of you have given my family,” Hunter Carlson wrote on the GoFundMe page. “My dad was left speechless when going through some of the donations and notes you have left and he thanks each and every one of you for the continued support in his journey.”
