ALTOONA, Pa. – Gavin Hockenberry turned in his second straight standout performance, but it wasn’t enough to get Westmont Hilltop its second straight win.
Bishop Guilfoyle all-state quarterback Karson Kiesewetter’s performance at Mansion Park Stadium offset Hockenberry’s 203-yard, two-touchdown rushing night as the host Marauders held off the Hilltoppers 35-21 in Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference high school football action on Saturday night.
“We needed to get a lot better from Week 1, and we did,” Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron said. "We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds. I’m proud of the effort. It’s just a couple of plays here and there.”
Kiesewetter accounted for all five of his team’s touchdowns as Bishop Guilfoyle, last year’s PIAA Class 1A champion, got its first win of the year after dropping its opener by a point to Central. Kiesewetter rushed for 185 yards, finding the end zone on runs of 9, 5, 23 and 43 yards. He also completed 10 of 15 passes for 185 yards and a 45-yard score to Braden Reilly.
“In the first half, we kept him in the pocket," Barron said. "Then they went to some designed runs. He’s a good athlete. He made us pay. He hurt us.”
Down since the Marauders scored two quick touchdowns in the middle of the second quarter, Westmont Hilltop had a chance to pull with one score at the start of the fourth, but Bishop Guilfoyle stuffed Hockenberry on a key fourth-and-goal play on the 1.
Kiesewetter then engineered an 11-play, 99-yard drive – culminated on his 23-yard TD run – that effectively put the game away, although Eli Thomas and Noah Brownlee did team on a 19-yard touchdown pass for Westmont that did cut the margin to eight with three minutes left.
“I get all the touchdowns, but I can’t do that if my line isn’t playing well, and they really came through this game,” Kiesewetter said. “The first game was rough. The line was still picking some things up because we lost a lot of linemen last year. They picked it up over practices.”
Two plays after Bishop Guilfoyle recovered the onside kick, Kiesewetter got loose down the sideline for 43 yards to set the final.
“He’s the reigning player of the year, and that’s tough to live up to, and he’s exceeded that the first two weeks,” Bishop Guilfoyle coach Justin Wheeler said. “He just makes plays. Tonight, we leaned on him hard.”
After rushing for 174 yards and two touchdowns in Westmont’s 21-19 comeback win over Central Cambria in Week 1, Hockenberry, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior, scored two more times on runs of 61 and 38 yards, the second coming with just 10 seconds left in the first half.
“Stats don’t really matter to me much," Hockenberry said. "It’s what’s on the scoreboard at the end of the game, and we fell short. A few little mistakes cost us. We have a lot more to prove. We’re way better than what we’ve shown so far.”
Hockenberry’s ability left an impression on Wheeler, though.
“Our defense is pretty good, but he’s got great balance and he’s got great speed,” Wheeler said.
The complexion of the game turned midway through the second period, when Kiesewetter scored two touchdowns in a 3:45 span.
The Hilltoppers led 7-3 when a facemask on the kickoff return gave Bishop Guilfoyle excellent starting position on its own 46. A pair of completions from Kiesewetter to Dominic Yanoshak and a pass interference penalty quickly gave the Marauders first-and-goal at the 9, and Kiesewetter took it in from there.
Kaden Wyandt’s ensuing squib kickoff was mishandled by the Westmont upmen, and Bishop Guilfoyle’s Kade Sell recovered it at the Hilltoppers' 41. The Marauders covered that distance on seven straight running plays, Kiesewetter going over the right side for the final 5 yards.
The Hilltoppers got on the board on Hockenberry’s 61-yard run 2:34 into the second quarter. On second-and-11, Hockenberry took a counter from the wing, emerged from a scrum at the line of scrimmage and shed a couple of tacklers. When he got to the sideline, he picked up Braydon Dean to run interference into the end zone.
Bishop Guilfoyle got on the board first on Spanish exchange student Gonzalo Brieva’s 31-yard field goal with 40 seconds left in the first quarter after the Marauders’ 10-play, 48-yard drive stalled on the Westmont 14. Kiesewetter was 3-for-4 for 37 yards on the drive.
