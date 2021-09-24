The Johnstown Mill Rats have named Greg Kocinski as their new general manager.
Kocinski served as the team’s hitting coach during the 2021 inaugural season. The Mill Rats finished third in the Prospect League in team batting average, at .285.
A resident of Greensburg, Kocinski was a five-year member and two-time captain (2016-18) for the Marist College baseball team.
He has a degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance.
Kocinski spent three years working with JP Morgan Chase and Bank of New York Mellon before deciding to follow his baseball passion.
“We are very pleased to have Greg leading our business operations,” Mill Rats co-owner Bill Davidson said. “The combination of his business, finance and baseball background is a great skill set with which to lead our organization into our second season.”
“It truly is an honor to have this opportunity with the Mill Rats,” Kocinski said. “Johnstown has such rich baseball history and I look forward to adding a new chapter to that legacy at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“As we move into our second season, I know those involved with the team last year saw what great potential our organization has. I am really excited to grow our team into an engaging part of the community and have the stadium rocking all summer long. Opening night in late May can’t come soon enough.”
Joining Kocinski will be Johnstown native Lisa Downey as the director of partnerships.
In her role, Downey will help to secure sponsorships and develop creative ways to further involve the community on and off the field.
“We can’t wait to get the community behind us and get things rolling with the Rats,” said Downey. “Sargent’s Stadium at the Point will be a great place for families to create memories and enjoy an evening together.”
