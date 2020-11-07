Westmont Hilltop’s trademark ground attack was clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon as the Hilltoppers saw three running backs surpass the 100-yard mark in a 35-22 victory over visiting Penn Cambria.
The Hilltoppers picked up all of their 370 total yards on the ground, with Madox Muto (16 carries, 115 yards, 2 touchdowns), Gavin Hockenberry (8 carries, 106 yards, 2 touchdowns), and Brayden Dean (18 carries, 101 yards, 1 touchdown) surpassing the century mark.
“Our kids stepped up today,” said Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron, whose team concluded a 4-4 campaign. “It was a great effort.
“Once we get our fullback rolling, it’s hard for teams to key on the toss, and that opens up a lot of things,” Barron said.
Westmont Hilltop jumped out to a three-touchdown lead, putting the Panthers (3-6) in a hole that was too deep to recover from.
“They’re a ball-control offense, and we’re a quick-strike offense,” Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus said. “We couldn’t get any stops on third down, and that let them control the clock and keep us off the field.”
Jake Tsikalas completed 14 of 26 passes for 171 yards, while Braedon Phister rushed for 40 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries to pace a Panther offense that totaled 294 yards.
The Panthers threatened on the opening possession of the game, but a 13-play drive that reached the red zone came up empty when Westmont’s Hudson Holbay intercepted a pass at the Hilltopper 3.
From there, Westmont marched the length of the field. Runs of 22 yards by Konlee Mastovich and 53 yards by Muto set up Muto’s 5-yard touchdown run that put the Hilltoppers on the board. David Assad added the first of his five extra points to make it 7-0 at the 3:39 mark of the first quarter.
After a Panther punt on the ensuing series again pinned the Hilltoppers in the shadow of their own goal posts at the 6, Westmont needed just five plays to find the end zone. Dean rumbled for 18 yards, leading to Hockenberry breaking free and sprinting 67 yards for a score on the initial play of the second quarter.
A subsequent three-and-out by the Panthers was followed by the Hilltoppers’ third consecutive scoring drive. The eight-play series was capped off by Dean plowing into the end zone from three yards out to put Westmont up 21-0 with 5:38 left in the half.
Penn Cambria was able to get back in the game just before the break. Consecutive completions from Tsikalas to Brandon Storm of 25 yards and 20 yards set up Phister’s 5-yard touchdown run that pulled the Panthers within 15 at halftime.
Westmont re-established momentum with a nine-play, 65-yard drive that chewed up almost six minutes to open the third quarter. The Hilltoppers converted a fourth down on the series, which was finished by Muto’s second touchdown of the afternoon, an 8-yard run.
“I give all the credit to our line,” Muto said. “It’s all on them. We had a couple of tough games, and it feels good to end the season with a win like this.”
The Hilltoppers effectively put the game on ice with a third drive of more than 90 yards that consumed almost nine minutes, spanning the third and fourth quarters. Westmont methodically moved 93 yards in 15 plays, with Hockenberry’s 21-yard touchdown run making it 35-6 with 6:52 left in the contest.
Penn Cambria tacked on two more touchdowns in the waning minutes, as Phister’s 12-yard scoring run and a 5-yard touchdown run by Nicholas Marinak set the eventual final.
“It’s a great day when you can get everyone on your roster into the game,” Barron said.
Penn Cambria concludes the season next Friday at Forest Hills.
“We played hard for 48 minutes today and we’re going to come back to work for one more week,” Felus said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.