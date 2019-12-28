BALTIMORE – Westmont Hilltop finished fourth in the 30-team Mount Mat Madness tournament with 163 points.
Max Yonko placed second at 285 pounds, recording a pair of falls and a win by injury default on his way to the finals before dropping a 7-2 decision to Terrence McCauley of St. Mary’s Ryken.
Hudson Holbay was the runner-up at 160. He pinned his way to the finals before losing by fall to Buford’s Charlie Darracott.
Also placing for the Hilltoppers were: Mason Muto (third at 182), Conner Polacek (fourth at 132), Roy Dunn (fourth at 138), Noah Korenoski (fifth at 152), Tanner Dluhos (fifth at 195) and Tanner Kushner (seventh at 120).
Bishop McCort Catholic’s Ethan Marcozzi finished second at 170, where he won three matches on his way to the finals, where he was pinned by Buford’s Blaine Bergey. Bishop McCort's Kole Lichtenflels (182) took fifth.
