Westmont Hilltop lost a fumble on its first play from scrimmage on Saturday afternoon at Price Field.
The turnover led to an early Somerset touchdown.
Late in the opening half, the Hilltoppers, with a reputation as a team capable of pounding the football through the opposition, had a first-and-goal from the 3-yard line only to be stopped on four straight running plays, three of those from inside the 1.
But coach Pat Barron's Westmont team came back to win 7-6 over the Golden Eagles – who missed a field goal in the final seconds – in the LHAC season-opener for each team
“We’ve got a veteran group,” Barron said. “These guys have been through some things, like last year, the Huntingdon game (a 14-10 6-AAA playoff win). They’ve been through some of these toeing-the-wire moments.
“Credit to them for just continuing to play together, not fighting, not finger-pointing and doing what they needed to do to get the one-point win.”
The Hilltoppers’ defense pinned the Golden Eagles deep on the opening drive of the third quarter. Somerset had 10 penalties for 75 yards, including one that wiped out Will Reeping’s 91-yard return to the end zone on the second-half kickoff.
Westmont Hilltop responded with a eight-play, 57-yard scoring drive capped by junior Madox Muto’s 12-yard burst up the middle. David Assad’s kick put the Hilltoppers in front 7-6 at 6:04.
“We shuffled some backs around,” said Barron, whose team had six ball carriers combined for 34 carries and 152 rushing yards. “That was on me that drive we got stopped at the 1. Poor playing calling down there. The kids were resilient at halftime. They said, ‘Don’t worry about it.’ They put together a great drive.
“Madox had a great run to cap us off and David Assad with the key extra-point that was the difference in the game.”
The Golden Eagles pounced on a fumble to take possession at the Hilltoppers 38-yard line 12 seconds into the contest. Ethan Hemminger (14 carries, 52 yards) rushed 15 yards for a touchdown to make it 6-0 at 7:37 of the first quarter. The extra-point kick failed.
“Right away, a sudden change,” said Somerset coach Brian Basile, who led the Golden Eagles for the first time after spending the previous five seasons with Bishop McCort Catholic. “We get the ball. We practice sudden change. We had to get a start. It was good to get up. We just had some things that set us back.”
The Hilltoppers moved to the Somerset 15-yard line on the ensuing drive, but the Eagles had a stop on downs.
Westmont’s defense followed with a stop, and the Hilltoppers seemed poised to score after quarterback Alex Ray passed 31 yards to Hudson Holbay (15 carries, 66 yards) and Muto (5-30) followed with a 12-yard dash to the 3.
But the Golden Eagles stopped the Hilltoppers inside the 1 and took possession with 2:50 left in the opening half.
Westmont nearly tackled sophomore quarterback Brad Bruner (10 of 15, 105 passing yards) in the end zone twice before Bryce Mulhollen (11-40) got the ball to the 5.
After a punt, Westmont's Roy Dunn (8-57) ran 11 yards and the Hilltoppers tried a 35-yard field goal attempt, but Assad’s kick was short as time expired in the opening half.
“They did a fantastic job bailing out us as coaches today,” Barron said. “Defensively, they did a great job. Just the resilience of the kids to keep fighting and clawing back. Getting a couple turnovers and finishing off the game defensively.
“We told the kids before the game that there were going to be ebbs and flows, and you’ve got to be able to manage that when things aren’t going your way. You have to play to the very last whistle and we did that today.”
Felice Panebianco recovered two Somerset fumbles in the second half, one forced after a Gavin Hockenberry hit and the other on a strip by Ray.
Still, the hosts couldn’t put away the Eagles, who stopped Westmont on downs at the Somerset 35-yard line with 2:24 left.
After three incompletions set a fourth-and-10 from the 35, Bruner passed 15 yards to Hemminger and 16 yards to Reeping. Those catches sparked a drive that got to the Hilltoppers’ 10 with 9 seconds left.
“Everything we called, we moved methodically down the field,” Basile said. “We worked the clock well. We put the ball in position as much as we could to get a kick. We got a kick. It was a great drive, just the way we planned it, really.”
Senior Ian Lasure, a soccer player who debuted with the Eagles this week with running back-kicker Jarret Flitcraft out, had the distance, but the kick was just a bit wide right with :04 left.
“I told the kids after the game, those are things we’re going to grow on,” Basile said. “We had the goal line stand. We stopped them on fourth down on other times. There was a lot of good things to take from this game. I said, ‘You’ll be a much better team next week because of what you experienced here today.”
Westmont Hilltop will visit Greater Johnstown, and Somerset will travel to Penn Cambria on Friday.
