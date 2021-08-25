PATTON – Last season, the Cambria Heights High School football team switched home fields. This fall, the Highlanders will continue the theme of change as they switch conferences.
After decades as a member of the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference, Heights – in a move long-advocated by some and coming off one of the most successful seasons in program history – will play as a member of the Heritage Conference.
“It’s super-exciting. We’re all ready to go,” Highlander senior running back Ryan Haluska said. “We’ve been working our tails off since the end of last season. We’re excited to go out and play new faces, all new teams and new rivals.”
One of those new opponents will be one of Cambria Heights’ oldest rivals, as the Highlanders will get a chance to revive the Coal Bowl with neighboring Northern Cambria on Sept. 10 at home.
The Heritage Conference as a whole looks like it will be strong and deep, with teams such as Marion Center, Purchase Line, West Shamokin and River Valley – the new team formed by the consolidation of Blairsville and Saltsburg – among those that appear the most formidable on paper.
Cambria Heights, though, is considered to be the favorite or at least one of the teams to beat coming off a 5-4 season that included a 34-0 road victory that knocked Marion Center from the unbeaten ranks en route to its first appearance ever in a district championship game.
The Highlanders fell 27-6 to Richland in the District 6 Class 2A final after being tied with the Rams at six through three quarters.
“Our goal is to make the playoffs and, hopefully, to make a run in the playoffs,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said. “It’s a little bit bittersweet (changing conferences). We’re going to miss some of the rivalries we had in the Laurel Highlands, but we’re looking forward to making rivalries in the Heritage Conference. I know there are a lot of great coaches in this league. There are a lot of great programs.”
While it’s a new year, the one constant about the Highlanders will be their tone-setting running game. Cambria Heights’ no-nonsense offense averaged 221.3 rushing yards per game in 2020. In spite of the COVID-reduced schedule, Haluska still rushed for 906 yards and 13 touchdowns.
In the district semifinal win over Marion Center, Haluska ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries – while the host Stingers only ran 28 plays from scrimmage.
Returning wingback Tanner Hite added 73 yards on 10 carries and caught a touchdown pass.
Last year’s backup quarterback, Ty Stockley, adds another dimension to that rushing attack. He often was called upon last year as a running option under center, but now will be starting.
Lewis also has two full-time starters and one part-time starter back on the offensive line: 245-pound senior guard Bailey Horvath, 260-pound senior tackle Zane Miller and 285-pound junior tackle Gavin McConnell.
“What we did last year makes us want to work harder to get back (to the district championship) this year and hopefully win it,” Horvath said. “I think that (2020 Marion Center) game showed what Cambria Heights football is all about. It’s straight smash-mouth football, never give up.”
Heights should be solid defensively, as well, as it makes its jump to the Heritage. While top tackler Ian Eckenrode graduated, seven of the other 10 starters were underclassmen.
“We have a lot of momentum coming off last year, and I think we’ll use that to our advantage,” Hite said. “I think a lot of people will be targeting us because we’re coming in, but I think we have a lot of key people coming back that will take us far.”
