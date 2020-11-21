The 34th annual Greater Johnstown Volleyball Club's Johnstown Area vs. Somerset Area All-Star match will not be held this year due to safety concerns for all involved. Twenty-four area seniors were selected for the game.
The Johnstown Area all-stars are: Bishop McCort Catholic setter Ally Diamond and middle hitter Julia Horwath; outside hitter Eden Shirk of Central Cambria; Conemaugh Valley libero Madison Smith; setter Ashley Eckenrod of Greater Johnstown; Ferndale setter/outside hitter Libby Kinsey; outside hitter Taylor Burda, outside hitter Madeline Cecere and setter Kenzie Colosimo of Forest Hills; Portage setter Kayley Sossong; setter Logan Roman of Richland and Westmont Hilltop middle hitter Lauren Lavis.
Members of the Somerset Area all-stars are: Berlin Brothersvalley outside hitter Grace Dorcon; middle hitter Maciah Holsopple and setter Madison Showalter of Conemaugh Township; Meyersdale middle hitter Jaden Blough; outside hitter Emily Bittner and middle hitter Sydnee Ashbrook of North Star; Rockwood middle hitter Allison Johnson; libero McKenzie Baer and middle hitter Taylor Rapsky of Shade; Shanksville-Stonycreek outside hitter Katie Muro; outside hitter McKenzie Wolf of Somerset and Windber middle hitter Amanda Cominsky.
