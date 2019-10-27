Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League
Bishop McCort Catholic
Class: A.
Head coach: John Bradley, 23rd season, 361-87-9.
Assistant coaches: Mike Hudec, Patrick Formica.
2018-19 record: 15-6.
2018-19 playoff results: Went 1-2 in USA Hockey National Championship Tournament.
Returnees: 9.
Coach’s outlook: “We look to keep building from having an opportunity to play at the High School USA Hockey Nationals. Hopefully, with some hard work and a little luck we can make a run to get us back to the state championship game. We have a lot of new faces so with them getting experience as the season goes on and our great leadership of upperclassmen this should be an exciting year.”
Roster
Seniors: Cameron Bunn, F; Brady Veney, D; Cole Bradley, GT; Connor Coyle, D; Will Miller, D; Nikita Zapolski, D.
Juniors: Ben Berkebile, F; Bryce Bair, F.
Sophomores: Elijah Sakmar, F; Adis Ultanbekov, F; Trenton Boltz, GT.
Freshmen: Matthew Ribblett, F; Lukas Cascino, F; Carson Boyle, D; Brennan Karalfa, F; Nick Yost, GT.
Westmont Hilltop
Class: A.
Coach: Art McQuillan, 30th season, 536-315-51.
Assistant coaches: Don Lamison, Dmitri Tarabrin, Cullen McQuillan.
2018-19 record: 13-12-2.
2018-19 playoffs: Lost to North Hills in Round 1 of Class A Penguin Cup.
Returnees: 11.
Coach’s outlook: “With 10 freshmen and six sophomores on the roster this will be the youngest Westmont team to take the ice. Early on they’ve shown effort and togetherness and that is a pretty good start to becoming a team.”
Roster
Seniors: Nicholas Czyrnik, D; Michael Buchkovich, D; Darren Replogle, GT.
Juniors: Sam Snider, D; Matt Noll, D.
Sophomores: Aiden Rice, F; Payton Sell, F; Colin Gorman, F; Kyle Replogle, D; Anthony Marano, F; Kobe Rickabaugh, F.
Freshmen: Gavin Hockenberry, F; Evan Allen, F; Landrey Burnheimer, F; Parker Lavis, F; Kolton Pollino, F; Zachary Wallace, F; Chase Krouse, D; Derek George, F; Nick Rozich, F; Ian Amaranto, GT.
Laurel Mountain Hockey League
Central Cambria
Coach: Tom Eckenrod, 11th season.
Assistant coaches: Dave Hildebrand, Brent Buynack, Eric Farabaugh, Zak Nedwreski.
2018-19 record: 16-7.
2018-19 playoffs: LMHL runner-up.
Returnees: 18.
Coach’s outlook: “We got into the playoffs last season as the fourth seed. Nobody gave us a chance to be successful, especially going down to Galactic Ice to play the undefeated Hollidaysburg team. We beat them to go to the championship game and lost to the State College team. We lost three players from last year’s team. We have a talented senior class returning. Our seniors have excellent hockey talent and the desire to work hard and push the underclassmen to become better. Our team goal is to get into the playoffs, then make a strong push towards the championship.”
Roster
Seniors: Alex Nanni, GT; Dylan Bloom, F; Ian Swope, F; Joey Semetkoskey, D; Nolan Johnson, D; Reece Spicher, GT.
Juniors: Ashton Ropp, F; Garrett Heeney, F; Gary Smith, F; Jacob Aspey, F; Tanner MacBlane, D.
Sophomores: Anthony Motchenbaugh, D; Braden Sweeney, F; Chase Stormer, F; Gaven Grimes, F; Jackson Vukman, F; Justin Ochenrider, D; Noah Wilson, F; Ricky Lias, F.
Freshman: Brady Sheehan, F.
Conemaugh Valley
Coach: Ryan Tyrrell, fourth season, 26-29-3-1.
Assistant coaches: Joe Heltzel, Sean McTighe, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Selfridge.
2018-19 record: 12-7-1.
2019-19 playoffs: Lost in first round.
Returnees: 7.
Coach’s outlook: “I really like the group we have this year. There’s a lot of opportunity this year for kids to step up, and we have some new and younger players who will be relied upon to contribute right away. It’s going to be a teaching year, and I’m excited about that because they seem eager to learn and improve. There will be some growing pains and I think it’s going to take us a little bit to find our identity.”
Roster
Seniors: Jonah Rigby, D; Luka Goughnour, F/D; Carter Troxell, F; Carson Thomas, F; C.J. Selfridge, D/F; Braden Grecek, F; Chandler Gutskey, F.
Juniors: Ella Angus, F; Cameron Lauer, D; Isaac Bailey, F.
Sophomore: Logan Angus, F.
Freshmen: Rafe Grove, F; Matt Page, GT; Jullian Novotny, F; Evan Johnson, D; Will Horner, D; Keaton Troxell, F.
Greater Johnstown
Coach: Justin Fenimore, second season, 8-12.
Assistant coaches: Bob Pfeil, Matt Mroczka.
2018-19 record: 8-12.
2018-19 playoffs: Lost 5-4 to Altoona in first round.
Returnees: 10.
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking forward to getting started. With 10 players returning including all of our defense and both goalies, it should be an interesting season. This group of young men and ladies are ready to continue the pride and tradition of Trojan hockey.”
Roster
Seniors: Nolan Mock, F; Austin Curtis, F; Drew Pfeil, GT.
Juniors: Nick Podolak, F; Zach Slis, D; Alex Moore, F; Logan Hovanec, F; Johnathan Miller, D.
Sophomores: Evan Gardenhour, D; Broc Mroczka, GT.
Freshmen: Alyssa Diehl, GT; Brayden Wojcik, F; Branden Wincer, F; Taylor Plunkard, D, Anthony Atwood, F.
Richland
Coach: J.J. Vasilko, 11th season, 128-69-18.
Assistant coaches: Jared Pavic, Steve Tomkowski, Nick Freidhoff.
2018-19 record: 7-13.
2018-19 playoffs: Didn’t advance to playoffs.
Returnees: 11.
Coach’s outlook: “This season we should have a strong team. We are very senior-heavy and return a lot of talent from last year’s team.”
Roster
Seniors: Colin Pawcio, GT; Ian Hill, D; Gage Lafferty, F; Mitch Paul, F; Aidan Pawcio, D; Nick Piatek, F; Seth Stawarz, F; Josh Fetzer, F; Brendan Trovato, F.
Junior: Zack Page, D.
Sophomores: Gabe DiCamillo, F; Aidan Thomas, F.
Freshmen: Jonah Horner, GT; Gavin Lafferty, F; Ty Stawarz, F.
Somerset
Coach: Matt Cavrak, 15th season, 144-139-17.
Assistant coaches: Tyler Shumaker, Stephen Yaros, Zach Waggle.
2018-19 record: 2-18-0.
2018-19 playoffs: Didn’t advance to playoffs.
Returnees: 8.
Coach’s outlook: “There is a lot of excitement heading into this season because this is the first season of Somerset being a co-op club program. With five experienced players from affiliated schools being added to the returning players from Somerset, there is a buzz around the team. Behind the leadership of the upperclassmen, we plan on competing each week.”
Roster
Seniors: Logan Greenawalt, F; Dillon Adams, GT.
Juniors: Austin Barron, GT; Mathew Bowser, F; Jordan Love, F; Jonathan Rankin, F; Chase Stoy, D.
Sophomore: R.J. James, D; Bryce Mulhollen, D; Donovan Vogt, F; Michael Kingman, F; Jeremy Mack, F.
Freshmen: Connor Sowers, D; Bella Gary, F; Miles Gnagey-Davis, F.
Note: Forest Hills did not return a questionnaire requesting team information.
