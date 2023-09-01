Chestnut Ridge 35, Bellefonte 6: In New Paris, Nate Whysong and Jeb Emerick each ran for two touchdowns as the Lions opened the season 2-0 after a one-sided win over the visiting Red Raiders.
Whysong started the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown run. The quarterback then threw a two-point conversion pass to Cam Hillegass to make it 8-0.
In the second quarter, Whysong ran 7 yards for a score. Thomas Kostenbauder kicked the extra-point to set a 15-0 tally.
Then, Emerick found the end zone twice in the third quarter.
Emerick found the end zone from 24 yards out, and Kostenbauder made the point after. Emerick scored on an 8-yard dash.
Bellefonte (0-2) broke the shutout via Liam Halterman’s 10-yard TD pass to Kayden Cooper. The extra-point kick failed.
The Lions (2-0) closed the scoring as Cale Harrison passed 10 yards to JaRod Wolfhope.
Chestnut Ridge will host McCort-Carroll next Friday. The Lions prevailed 48-6 in 2022. Bellefonte will host Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic in Week 3.
Penns Valley 27, Bedford 13: In Bedford, the Rams scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to down the Bisons.
Penns Valley’s Ty Watson sprinted in for a 25-yard touchdown. His extra point made it 7-0 with 8:13 left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Bedford’s Quincy Swaim found paydirt from 19 yards out with 2:30 left. The conversion failed. Swaim hauled in a 73-yard touchdown pass from Joey Huxta with 58 seconds left. Owen Horne’s kick gave Bedford (1-1) a 13-7 halftime lead.
Jackson Romig found John Meyer for a 53-yard touchdown pass. Watson’s kick gave Penns Valley a 14-13 lead with 4:15 left in the third quarter.
In the fourth, Meyer brought in a 38-yard touchdown pass from Romig with 9:21 left. Watson’s 1-yard plunge with 3:25 remaining set the final.
Bedford hosts Central Cambria next Friday. The Bisons won 21-0 in 2022.
Central 47, Somerset 6: In Roaring Spring, Hunter Smith ran for two touchdowns, caught a pass for another score, and quarterback Eli Muthler threw for three TDs, as the Scarlet Dragons defeated the visiting Golden Eagles.
Central (2-0) scored the first six touchdowns in the game to lead 41-0 before the Golden Eagles (0-2) got on the board in a LHAC match up.
Smith got the scoring started with a 7-yard touchdown run that he followed with his own extra-point kick. Jack Dunn made it 14-0, catching an 11-yard touchdown pass from Muthler.
The Scarlet Dragons led 28-0 at halftime after second-quarter scores by Smith from a yard out, and Jacob Benton on a 38-yard pass from Muthler.
In the third quarter, Smith caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Muthler to set a 35-0 score.
Lukas Black and Braydon Beach each had 5-yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter.
Somerset, which played without injured quarterback Lane Lambert, got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter. Camden Lowery returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown.
Somerset hosts Greater Johnstown next Friday. The Golden Eagles prevailed 21-19 for their lone victory in 2022. Central will host Tyrone.
Cambria Heights 39, Marion Center 7: In Patton, Cambria Heights scored the games’ first 25 points and never allowed Marion Center to threaten that margin as the Highlanders won in the Heritage Conference.
Cambria Heights (1-1) had two first-quarter touchdowns by Stephen Nelen on runs of 58 and 8 yards to lead 12-0.
Garrett Jasper caught a 56-yard pass from Isaac Weiland to make it 18-0 after one quarter.
In the second quarter, Jaxxon Kline ran a yard for a score, and Cameron Abrams made the extra-point to put the Highlanders up 25-0.
Marion Center (0-2) got on the board via Mason Ploskunak’s 25-yard pass reception from Camden Rising. Josh Troup booted the extra-point.
The Highlanders added a second-quarter touchdown catch by Jasper from 15 yards and a third-quarter 1-yard TD run by Kline to set the final.
Nelen carried eight times for 120 rushing yards, and he made four receptions for 62 yards. Kline gained 64 yards on 13 carries. Weiland completed 8 of 12 passes for 184 yards.
Both of Jasper’s receptions went for touchdowns as he finished with 71 receiving yards.
Marion Center’s Isaac Bassa had a team-high 52 rushing yards on 14 carries.
Cambria Heights will travel to Portage next week, and Marion Center will visit Northern Cambria.
