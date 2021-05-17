HOMER CITY – Eight different United players collected two hits and the Lions captured the Heritage Conference baseball championship in a 17-7, five-inning slugfest over Saltsburg at the Homer City Baseball Complex on Monday night.
Hunter Cameron, Caden McCully, Wade Plowman, Bradley Felix, Ben Tomb, Joe Marino, Joe Henry and Aidan Strong each had two hits for the Lions (17-4), who won their eighth consecutive game and 10th in 11 outings.
Plowman drove in three runs, and Felix, Tomb, Marino and Henry each had a pair of RBIs. Felix scored four runs, and McCully and Tomb each had three runs. Plowman and Marino each had two runs scored.
Saltsburg (13-4) was limited to two hits by starter Tomb, who struck out seven and allowed only one earned run in three innings, and Cameron, who tossed two innings of relief. Logan Bononni had a hit and scored twice. Angelo Bartolini had a hit, one run scored and two RBIs.
The Trojans benefited from eight walks.
In other games on Monday:
Richland 14, Cambria Heights 8: The host Rams won their 15th consecutive game as Josh Stem hit two doubles and drove in three runs, Luke Raho had two hits, with a double and three runs scored, and Ben Wolf had a double and two RBIs.
Seth Coleman had two hits and scored two runs for Richland (17-2). Corbin Kalp and Bode Wise each smacked a double.
Adam Ford had two hits with a walk, one run batted in and three runs scored for Cambria Heights (2-11). Nick Patterson had a hit and two RBIs, and Ben Hite had a hit and two runs scored.
Northern Cambria 11, West Shamokin 1 (5): In Northern Cambria, Matt Sedlock went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs as the host Colts beat the Wolves in five innings.
Mike Hoover went 2-for-2 with a double, four RBIs and one run scored for the Colts (9-9). Josh Miller went 2-for-4. Northern Cambria’s Evan Wiewiora had four strikeouts and no walks while scattering four hits.
West Shamokin (7-8) was led by Lou Swartz, who went 2-for-2 with a double and one run scored.
Windber 17, Ferndale 5 (5): In Windber, the Ramblers scored 10 runs in the first inning and collected 19 hits overall, including three apiece by John Shuster, Aiden Gray and Bradyden Smith in a five-inning victory over the Yellow Jackets.
Shuster had a double, drove in four runs and scored twice.
Angelo Campitell went 2-for-2, Adnrew Saclia went 2-for-3, and Gabe Shaffer went 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs. Gray, Shaffer and Scalia also had doubles for the Ramblers (11-6).
Noah Hendershot went 2-for-2 for Ferndale (1-13). Ian Conway had a hit and two RBIs, and Justin Mitchell had a hit and two runs scored.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 24, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0 (4): In Ebensburg, the Marauders scored 12 times in the top of the fourth inning and produced 15 hits in a victory over the Huskies.
Michael Boston went 2-for-2 with two runs and a double for Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (11-6). Austin Lewis went 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs and three RBIs. Dylan McNelly went 2-for-2 with a triple and five RBIs.
David Weinzierl had the lone hit for Bishop Carroll Catholic (1-15).
Bedford 8, Chestnut Ridge 4: In New Paris, the Bisons scored four runs in the top of the ninth to beat the Lions in extra innings.
Ashton Dull, Jesse Chamberlain and Jared Dowey each had two hits, including a double, for Bedford (13-6). Dayne Miller had two hits, and David Gresh hit a home run for the Bisons.
Trevor Weyant led Chestnut Ridge (10-7) with three hits. Garrett Emerick and Luke Mickle each had two hits.
• • •
Baseball
High School
WestPAC Championship
At Mount Aloysius College
Portage 4, Berlin Brothersvalley 3
Berlin Brothersvalley 201 000 0 – 3 6 2
Portage 010 000 3 – 4 7 1
Spochart, Patrick (7) and Hyatt; Kozlovac, Morgan (6) and Irvin. L-Spochart. W-Morgan.
Records: Berlin Brothersvalley 11-5; Portage 16-4.
Richland 14, Cambria Heights 8
Cambria Heights 314 000 0 – 8 7 5
Richland 243 230 x – 14 11 4
Hite, Nelen (3) and Stockley; Jacobs, Janidlo (2), Raho (4), Blough (7) and Fetchko, Kaufman (7).
Records: Cambria Heights 2-11; Richland 17-2.
Northern Cambria 11, West Shamokin 1 (5)
West Shamokin 000 01 – 1 4 3
Northern Cambria 232 04 – 11 10 1
Olinger, Swartz (5) and McCullough; Wiewiora and Hoover.
Records: West Shamokin 7-8; Northern Cambria 9-9.
Windber 17, Ferndale 5 (5)
Ferndale 200 30 – 5 8 4
Windber (10)33 1x – 17 19 4
Reynolds, Hansen (3) and Conway; Vargo, Rininger (4) and Scalia.
Records: Ferndale 1-13; Windber 11-6.
Bishop Guilfoyle 24, Bishop Carroll 0 (4)
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 453 (12) – 24 15 0
Bishop Carroll Catholic 000 0 – 0 1 3
McNelly, Querry (3), Swineford (4) and Negola; Bobroski, Adams (4), Dumm (4), Gittings (4) and Oravec, Kutskel (4).
Records: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 11-6; Bishop Carroll Catholic 1-15.
Bedford 8, Chestnut Ridge 4 (9)
Bedford 021 001 004 – 8 11 2
Chestnut Ridge 000 301 000 – 4 11 5
Kirk, Gresh (5), Dowey (8), Koontz (9) and Dull; Mickle, N. Whysong (8) and Milliron.
Records: Bedford 13-6; Chestnut Ridge 10-7.
