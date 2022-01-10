Veteran Bishop Carroll Catholic High School boys basketball coach Cosie Aliquo has built a consistent winner in Ebensburg.
In his 14th season as head coach, Aliquo reached the 250-victory milestone in Friday night’s 53-41 win at Forest Hills.
Aliquo has always put the program first and credits his players and assistant coaches, most of whom have been former Huskies players.
“It has been a great honor to coach at Bishop Carroll for 14 years,” Aliquo said in a news release the high school announced on Monday afternoon. “The players have been awesome on and off the court. They are always willing to help out when the opportunity is needed. The players have all put in a lot of work to keep our basketball program on the rise.
“The one thing we take pride in is that no matter what we do, we are representing Bishop Carroll. For me, my players and Bishop Carroll will always be a huge part of my life.”
The Huskies took a 6-2 record and four-game winning streak into Monday night’s LHAC contest at Bedford High School (4-2). Aliquo began the season with 244 career wins in 13 previous seasons, an average of 18.8 wins a season entering 2021-22.
“I don’t think Cosie ever had the best or most talented players, but he always managed to pull out a win when it counted,” said current Huskies assistant coach and former Bishop Carroll standout player Mitchell Madonna (Class of 2014). “Everybody will see the 250 wins, but only a few people have seen the effort he has put in to win those games. It was an honor to play for Cosie, and en even great honor to coach alongside him.”
Aliquo has led Bishop Carroll Catholic to seven District 6 championships, including each of the past two seasons and three of the last four years (2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2020, 2021).
His teams have: 33 district playoff wins; a pair of Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference crowns; four PIAA quarterfinal appearances (2013, 2014, 2018, 2020); two state semifinal appearances (2014, 2018); and 13 state playoff victories.
“There is no person that deserves this honor more than Coach Cosie,” said former Huskies star and assistant coach Dylan Link (Class of 2011). “Winning is hard, and it’s something that he knows how to do well. I’ve been with him in some of the lowest lows and the highest highs, and I am always amazed with his consistent level of joy and enthusiasm he had for his guys no matter what the situation.
“More importantly, his greatest achievement is how he has always helped each and every one of his players become the best person they could be. The lessons he taught and the relationships he built were far more important than any number of wins he has.
“No matter if you were the guy or the one folding the jerseys,” Link added, “he cared about you and wanted you to be great. That’s what always stuck out to me. He’s a winner and he loves his guys.”
Three-time all-state guard Brandon Martinazzi (Class of 2015) went on to a career at Juniata College after playing at Bishop Carroll Catholic.
“Coach Aliquo taught me valuable lessons that helped me develop into the man I am today,” Martinazzi said.
Added senior captain Nathan Dumm: "Coach Cosie pushes us beyond what we think is possible. We are disciplined and he demands the best of us at all times, both on and off the court. No one puts more time and energy into this program than he does.”
Bishop Carroll Catholic Dean of Students Jonathan Nagy agreed with that assessment.
“Cosie truly cares about his players as individuals,” Nagy said. “His concern for their physical, emotional, educational and athletic well-being is truly exceptional.”
Bishop Carroll Catholic Head of School Stephen Cotchen congratulated Aliquo on win No. 250 and said, “I am truly grateful for the work that Cosie puts in. He is a role model to not only his players, but other coaches around the country.”
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic coach Chris Drenning is a LHAC rival who holds Aliquo in the highest regards.
“His teams are always one of the toughest to play in the area, and he is no doubt one of the best coaches in the entire state of Pennsylvania,” Drenning said. “His program is always top-notch. It’s an honor to play against him and I wish him the very best on this significant milestone.”
Huskies assistant coach Bob Madonna summed up Aliquo’s contributions to the program.
“Coach Cosie’s dedication and knowledge of basketball is second to none,” he said. “When people think of Bishop Carroll basketball, they think of Cosie. He has built this program to be one of the best in the state.”
