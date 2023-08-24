While it didn’t expand as rapidly as other leagues in the region, the Heritage Conference did grow in numbers while adding a new county during the offseason.
Conemaugh Township and Conemaugh Valley jumped from the WestPAC to the Heritage Conference, giving the league 12 schools spanning four counties – with six schools in Indiana County, four schools in Cambria County and one each in Armstrong and Somerset counties.
The expansion further stabilizes the conference after a decade-plus of fluctuation between nine and 10 member schools with departures by Laurel Valley (closed and merged with Ligonier Valley in 2010), Ligonier Valley (left for District 7 in 2020), the merger of Blairsville and Saltsburg into River Valley in 2021 with arrivals by West Shamokin (2016), Cambria Heights (2021) and Portage (2022).
The Blue Jays (2-7 in 2022) and Indians (6-5 this past season) also merge into a league that boasts defending District 6 Class 1A champion Northern Cambria and all four of the 2022 6-1A semifinalists joining the Colts in Penns Manor, Cambria Heights and Portage.
The conference is also playing an exclusive 10-game schedule, structured like previous seasons in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference before its expansion, with teams playing 10 opponents with the leftover squad serving as a preseason scrimmage foe.
Statistical information included is according to information posted online by the programs.
Cambria Heights – Rebounding after a loss at Northern Cambria to open the season, the Highlanders won six straight before dropping a Week 8 game at Penns Manor, which decided the Heritage Conference crown. Cambria Heights scored its first postseason win since joining the Heritage in 2021, topping Homer-Center 21-7 at home, before suffering a second loss to Northern Cambria.
The Highlanders will be tasked with replacing a significant portion of its offensive and defensive production from a year ago, but do return 12 lettermen and 11 starters – six on offense and five on defense.
Conemaugh Township – Joining from the WestPAC, the Indians come off a 6-5 campaign in their final WestPAC season that wrapped up with a loss to Windber in the District 5 Class 1A semifinals. Conemaugh Township also welcomes new coach Brandon Studer to replace Tony Penna Jr., who stewarded the program for the past four seasons.
Twenty lettermen from 2022 will make the jump to the school’s new competitive home, as senior Jon Updyke slides into the quarterback spot after spending portions of the past two seasons at other skill positions while Tanner Shirley was under center. Updyke (342 yards) was the Indians’ leading rusher in 2022 and was second on the team in receiving yards with 628. The Indians allowed 279 of the 370 points scored against them in their five losses, while scoring 237 of their 278 points in their six victories.
Conemaugh Valley – The run-always Blue Jays lost only six of their 2,018 rushing yards in 2022 to graduation and also bring back all 73 of their passing yards from a season ago. Conemaugh Valley – 2-7 in 2022 – joins the Heritage Conference with new light fixtures at Thomas Yewcic Stadium, which will be renamed John “Jake” Jacoby Field at Thomas Yewcic Stadium on Friday when familiar rival Portage visits.
Elijah Darr’s 1,253 yards and 11 touchdowns come back into the fold for the Blue Jays, who went 0-5 against WestPAC opposition during their final year, but did tally wins over Claysburg-Kimmel and Curwensville.
Homer-Center – A first-round exit in the District 6-1A quarterfinals ensured that the Wildcats (5-6) finished with their first sub-.500 record since 2011.
Leading rusher Landon Hill returns after posting 1,120 yards and 15 touchdowns on 220 carries. Hill was also the Wildcats’ seventh-leading tackler with 47 a season ago, but the team’s top six in that category were all lost to graduation.
Marion Center – The Stingers finished 3-3 over their final six games a season ago, but couldn’t overcome their 0-4 start that saw teams beat them by an average of 28 points per game.
Marion Center tallied its wins against River Valley, United Valley and nonconference foe Claysburg-Kimmel.
Northern Cambria – The Colts captured the program’s first District 6 crown in 2022, topping Heritage champion Penns Manor 12-6 in the championship at Mansion Park a week before falling to Canton in the PIAA quarterfinals. Northern Cambria went 10-4, winning six of seven games before the 42-13 loss to the District 4 champion Warriors.
While the Colts do lose their leading passer, rusher and receiver from a season ago, they do bring back six starters on offense with Jack Sheredy (672 rushing yards) and Ty Dumm (699 receiving yards) coming back as the team’s leaders in those categories.
Dumm (99 tackles) and Sheredy (81 tackles) are also returning statistical leaders on a defense that will bring back five starters.
Penns Manor – The conference’s defending champions were blanked by WestPAC title-holder Berlin Brothersvalley in the final Appalachian Bowl meeting, as it was structured with the first-place finishers in the Heritage Conference and WestPAC facing off in the Week 10 showdown.
The loss to Northern Cambria in the 6-1A championship denied the program its second District 6 crown with its lone title coming in 2011.
The Comets will have to contend with heavy graduation losses, as their leading passer, top four rushers and their chief receiving target will be missing from the 2023 roster. Carter Smith (161 tackles) and Amin Lieb (100) do return to front a Penns Manor defense that pitched three shutouts and held six opponents to seven points or fewer in 2022.
Portage – The Mustangs’ first season in the Heritage Conference left them with a 6-3 record in the league and a 7-5 mark overall, concluding with a loss to Penns Manor in the District 6-1A semifinals.
Portage returns just nine lettermen, but will have six starters coming back on both sides of the ball. While losing the bulk of its key skill performers from a season ago, the Mustangs’ line play is projected to be a strength during their second run through the Heritage Conference. Bode Layo, the team’s leading receiver with 479 yards and 10 touchdowns, returns along with Issac Willinsky, who was third on the team in rushing production with 389 yards and in tackles with 78.
Purchase Line – A late-season surge by the Red Dragons wasn’t enough to get them into the District 6 Class 1A postseason in 2022 as stumbles against United Valley and Bald Eagle Area capped a 4-6 season.
Purchase Line averaged 171 yards and 13.6 points per game in 2022, but does return its leaders in every offensive category in John Elick (587 passing yards), Brock Small (293 rushing yards) and Jaylin Robertson (169 receiving yards).
River Valley – After a solid debut season that saw the Panthers go 8-3 in the first year of the consolidation of the former Blairsville and Saltsburg high schools, River Valley sharply tumbled to a 1-9 mark in 2022, getting outscored 302-132 in nine Heritage Conference losses.
The Panthers’ only win was a 41-6 triumph against winless Everett in Week 10.
The Panthers lost just seven seniors from a year ago, retaining all but 177 of their 1,223 rushing yards and 205 of their 898 receiving yards.
United Valley – In the first year of the merger between the programs at United and Blacklick Valley, the Lions closed 2022 on a three-game winning streak, posting wins over Purchase Line, River Valley and Coemaugh Valley.
In Year 2 of the United Valley union, the squad loses just 138 rushing yards and 13 receiving yards to graduation while also pulling back its five leading tacklers from a season ago. The Lions will play two of their five home games in Nanty Glo, hosting West Shamokin (Sept. 1) and Marion Center (Sept. 22) at McMullen Memorial Field.
West Shamokin – The Wolves’ thrilling Week 10 victory over North Star granted them a spot in the District 6 Class 2A playoffs, where their season ended a week later at top-seeded Richland.
Dual-threat quarterback Lou Swartz comes back after passing for 765 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 1,162 yards and 14 scores.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
