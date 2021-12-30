The Heritage Conference released its all-league teams for the 2021 fall season.
Each school sets it own criteria for selection.
In boys' cross country, Cambria Heights' Brock Eckenrode, Nicky Todd of Homer-Center, Marion Center's Tim Barrett (champion), Ryan Dicken, J.J. Ferraro, Dillon Green, Liam LaVan, Rayden Long and Julian Sandoval, Cole Jarvie of Penns Manor, Portage's Josh Canavan, Gabe Corte and Benjamin Sanner, Toby Smarsh and Aaron Wright of Purchase Line, River Valley's Francis Benko, Colton Henning and Dallas Pearce of United and West Shamokin's Jace Parks were selected.
Cambria Heights' Zoe Adams, Molly Kosmack of Homer-Center, Marion Center's Mikayla Gatskie, Brynnley Haggerty, Claire Hood, Maggie Hood, Lydia Miller, Reagon Ryen, Lilly Ryer, Camryn Sacco and Olivia Vehovic, Alaina Grondin and Savanna Omer of Penns Manor, Portage's Alex Chobany and Lauren Shaffer (champion), Mikeayla Ryen of Purchase Line, River Valley's Alexandria Kepple, Paiton Steiner of United and West Shamokin's Riley Schreckengost were picked in girls' cross country.
In football, Cambria Heights' Tyler Della Valle, Ty Stockley and Isaac Westrick, Noah Henry and Mike Yount of Homer-Center, T.J. Lynn and Daniel Smith of Marion Center, Northern Cambria’s Peyton Myers and Ike Wagner, Ty Fennell and Justin Marshall of Penns Manor, Purchase Line's Jayce Brooks and Brady Syster, Angelo Bartolini and Rocco Bartolini of River Valley, United's Ethan Hixson and Isaiah Rose and Owen Stover and Bo Swartz of West Shamokin were selected.
Homer-Center's Jonah Arone, Brady Houser of Northern Cambria, River Valley's Carson McCully and Sean McCullough of West Shaomokin were picked in golf.
Cambria Heights' Ava Beebe and Peyton Gaida, Madison Bash and Hunter Elias of Homer-Center, Marion Center's Clarissa Marshall and Madison Walker, Grace Krumenacker and Emily Montanaro of Northern Cambria, Penns Manor's Reilly Hill and Allison Johnson, Isabella Bartoletti and Brandon Rietscha of Portage, Purchase Line's Eiezel Jobe and Ethan Peterson, Jack Brink and Hannah Muir of River Valley, United's Cheyenne Doell and Gabbi Wirick and Grace Moore and Jace Parks of West Shamokin were honored in marching band.
In girls' volleyball, Cambria Heights' Kendall Conrad, Mya Fatula and Marlee Kochman of Homer-Center, Marion Center's Shawna Cook, Jessica Krug of Northern Cambria, Penns Manor's Allison Johnson, Bethany Smith of Purchase Line, River Valley's Brin Gardner, Kaitlyn Dill of United and West Shamokin's Lexie Young were selected.
