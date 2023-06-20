Softball bat glove

The Heritage Conference released its all-conference team for spring sports on Tuesday.

Athletes from area high schools who received conference recognition include:

• Softball: United’s Abby McConville, Northern Cambria’s Kenzie Formeck, Cambria Heights’ Martina White and Portage’s Sydney Castel.

• Girls track: Northern Cambria’s Ella Miller and Madison Hassen; Portage’s Alexandra Chobany and Camdin Burkett; United’s Sarah Marshall and Chloe Stiles; and Cambria Heights’s Paige Burkey, Brielle McMillen, Rachel McClellan and Minyhah Easterling.

• Boys track: Northern Cambria’s Peyton Myers and Dawson Shutty; Cambria Heights’ Brock Eckenrode; United’s Andrew Payne, Bridger Blankenbicker, Josh Martin, Ty Gapshes, Matt Beaver, Ruardon Butler, Colton Henning, Connor Rosko, Gaige Grassmyer, Aidan Stiffler and Logan Lichtenfels; and Portage’s Gabriel Corte and Bode Layo.

• Baseball: Northern Cambria’s Evan Wiewiora, United’s Caden McCully, Cambria Heights’ Ty Stockley and Portage’s Luke Scarton.

