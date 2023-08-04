JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Conemaugh Valley hosted its first football event as a member of the Heritage Conference on a sunny Friday afternoon at John “Jake” Jacoby Field at Thomas Yewcic Stadium.
One of two new members in the league, Conemaugh Valley was among 12 teams at the Heritage Conference media day.
New conference. Newly renamed field, and lights at Conemaugh Valley, which held the status as the only team in The Tribune-Democrat coverage area to still play all of its home games on Saturday afternoons until this coming season.
“It’s huge for Conemaugh Valley. It’s huge for the program,” Blue Jays coach Matt Kent said of joining the Heritage Conference after the WestPAC disbanded in football. “We’ve got new lights because of the conference. We just want to make a good impression on the conference.
“It’s a legit conference. We’re proud to be part of it. Every team you play against, they have a chance to beat you and you have a chance to beat them.”
Senior offensive guard/linebacker Carsen Lauer was among five Blue Jays players at the media day. The group embraced the move to a new conference.
“It’s pretty exciting," Lauer said. "We’re going to have a lot of competition this year and I think it’s going to be pretty good. It’s going to be different because we’re going to have to figure out the new teams’ offense and defense and what they run and what they do.”
Conemaugh Township also will join the Heritage Conference this season. In 2022, Portage moved from the WestPAC to the Heritage. Two years ago, Cambria Heights migrated from the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
The Heritage Conference now consists of 12 teams in football.
“It’s like two new adventures,” said first-year Conemaugh Township head coach Brandon Studer. “I’m a new head coach and the team is going into a new conference. I’m taking that as an opportunity.
“We’re going into a conference where we don’t know anybody, but nobody really knows about us either. We’re taking that as a challenge.”
There are no divisions in the new-look Heritage. Football teams will play one scrimmage and 10 regular-season games against conference opponents.
“I think from top to bottom, there is going to be a lot of parity in the league,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said. “There are going to be a lot of good teams. You saw in the District 6 Class 1A playoffs last year, the last four teams were all from the Heritage Conference.
“It’s definitely a great conference. I think adding Conemaugh Valley and Conemaugh Township is only going to make us that much stronger. They’re two quality programs.”
In 2022, Northern Cambria won its first District 6 football championship by upsetting top-seeded Heritage Conference rival Penns Manor in the title game at Mansion Park in Altoona.
The Comets had defeated another conference rival, Portage, in the district semifinal round, and Northern Cambria beat border rival Cambria Heights in the other all-Heritage semifinal.
“It is a quality league,” veteran United Valley coach Kevin Marabito said. “No doubt about it. Week in and week out, you’re in battles. Our league is very tough, and the additions of Conemaugh Valley, they’re perennially tough with hard-nosed kids, and Conemaugh Township, we’ve scrimmaged for years and they’re always well-coached.
“It’s going to be balanced. I don’t see a clear-cut favorite from top to bottom.”
Portage coach Marty Slanoc agreed. The Mustangs had forged long-lasting rivalries with both Conemaugh Township and Conemaugh Valley over the years in the WestPAC.
“Two great additions,” Slanoc said. “Obviously, they’re familiar to us. We played them for years. It makes a good number of 12 for the conference.
“Now you don’t have to worry about a schedule. You play 10 teams, scrimmage one, and you’re set every year. I think they’ll be a perfect fit.”
With the uncertainly in the WestPAC in recent seasons after the losses of teams such as Ferndale (co-op with Conemaugh Valley), Blacklick Valley (co-op with United) and Portage, teams won’t have to scramble to fill open spots in the schedule.
“Growing up and playing in the WestPAC all of the time, you kind of knew what to expect when you faced the teams,” said Conemaugh Valley senior Noah Graffius, a left tackle/defensive end. “Now, entering a new conference, you don’t really know these kids. We don’t know what to expect. We’ll take it one week at a time and see how it goes.”
The season will open on Aug. 25 throughout the conference and the region. Conemaugh Valley will hold a ceremony to honor Jacoby and the renamed field while debuting the new lights against Portage.
