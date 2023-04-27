The Heritage Conference recently released its list of all-league performers for the winter sports season.
In boys basketball, Cambria Heights' Carter Lamb; Homer-Center's Michael Krejocic; Marion Center's Dawson Bracken; Northern Cambria's Ty Dumm; Penns Manor's Max Hill; Portage's Mason Kargo and Andrew Miko; Purchase Line's Andrew Beer; River Valley's Dominic Speal; United's Dylan Dishong, Brad Felix and Joe Marino; and West Shamokin's Braydn Rodgers were selected.
Cambria Heights' Sienna Kirsch; Homer-Center's Molly Kosmack and Macy Sardone; Marion Center's Lydia Miller; Northern Cambria's Ella Miller; Penns Manor's Deja Gillo; Portage's Arianna Wozniak; Purchase Line's Anna Layden; River Valley's Hannah Artley, Ava Persichetti and Abby Pynos; United's Lauren Donelson; and West Shamokin's Lilly Jordan were the girls basketball awardees.
Cambria Heights' Abigail Abrams, Homer-Center's Kaitlynn Harper, Marion Center's Brenna Leasure, Northern Cambria's Meghan Vasil, Penns Manor's Sarah Nichols, Portage's Keira Sossong, Purchase Line's Rylee Lee, River Valley's Savanna Fink, United's Addison Gazdik and Sierra Oleksa and West Shamokin's Ember Radic were cheerleading selections.
In wrestling, Cambria Heights' Hunter Jones; Marion Center's Liam Cornetto, Gage Heilbrun, Camden Stewart and Griffin Tinsman; River Valley's Kaden Barnhart, Bradley Miller and Chase Stuchal; and United's Gideon Bracken, Josef Garshnick, Colton Henning, Michael Monty and Jacob Sombronski were chosen.
