The Heritage Conference recognized individuals from its member schools for cross country, football, golf, marching band and volleyball. Each school has its own criteria for selection. All-league members from Northern Cambria and United are listed.
In cross country, United’s Gavin Cameron and Delaynee McCully were selected.
Northern Cambria’s Gavin Dumm and Isaac Noll and United’s Hunter Cameron and Max Clevenger were honored in football.
In golf, Northern Cambria’s Brady Houser was picked.
Northern Cambria’s Zoey Baran and Mackenzie Miller and United’s Sophia Naugle and Zachery Nixon were marching band selections.
In volleyball, Northern Cambria’s Emma Kollar and United’s Maizee Fry earned spots on the all-league team.
