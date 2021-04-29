The Heritage Conference recognized student-athletes from its member schools from the winter sports season on the all-conference team. Each school has its own criteria for selection.
Boys basketball selections were Blairsville's Ashton Perfetti, Ryan Sardone of Homer-Center, Marion Center's Conner Fairman, Matthew Sedlock of Northern Cambria, Penns Manor's Dimitri Lieb, Mello Sanchez of Purchase Line, Saltsburg's Tristan Roessler, Austin Kovalcik of United and Jack McCullough and Trevor Smulik of West Shamokin.
Blairsville's Lexi Risinger, Marlee Kochman and Macy Sardone of Homer-Center, Marion Center's Lydia Miller, Ella Miller of Northern Cambria, Penns Manor's Anna Peterman and Kassidy Smith, Madison Scalese of Purchase Line, Saltsburg's Abbigail Dickie, Maizee Fry of United and West Shamokin's Sophie Fusaro were recognized in girls basketball.
Haley Farabaugh of Blairsville, Homer-Center's Emily Taylor, Emily Willard of Marion Center, Northern Cambria's Lakin Baker, Audrey Johns of Penns Manor, Purchase Line's Hailey Hughes, Kirstin Smith of Saltsburg, United's Katie Duckworth and Machaela Rankin of West Shamokin were the cheerleading selections.
In wrestling, Cole Stuchal of Blairsville, Marion Center's Marvin Beatty, Camden Stewart and Gavin Stewart and Max Clevenger of United were honored.
