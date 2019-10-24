Ligonier Valley moved another step closer to joining the WPIAL this week.
According to Heritage Conference President Jody Rainey, the conference granted the Rams athletic program its official release during a Monday meeting.
“I view our vote of granting the release more ceremonial,” Rainey said prior to Wednesday’s Appalachian Bowl luncheon at the Richland Township Fire Department banquet hall.
“Ultimately, District 6, if they grant their release, then everything else happens anyway.”
Last week, the Ligonier Valley board of directors voted for the school district to take steps to join the WPIAL, also known as District 7, during the 2020-21 academic year.
Both the Heritage Conference and District 6 must grant Ligonier Valley’s request to leave and then the WPIAL must vote to add the Rams as a new member. Ligonier Valley formerly was a member of the WPIAL from 1927 to 1969.
“I’m on the District 6 Committee,” Rainey said.
“I’m optimistic that the reasoning that Ligonier Valley has provided – it’s going to be for a better opportunity for their kids, not only in all sports that the Heritage might not be able to offer them opportunities in, but also to get more competitive schools to play. ... I see that as rational reasoning, and I would be optimistic that District 6 will grant that release.”
Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said his undefeated team is more concerned about facing an 8-1 Portage team, the WestPAC champion, in the fourth edition of the Appalachian Bowl reboot on Saturday at Penns Manor High School (7 p.m.).
“At this point we’re just focusing on Saturday’s game,” said Beitel, whose Rams have won 37 consecutive Heritage Conference games and four straight conference titles.
“It’s going to be a little bittersweet to me,” Beitel said. “As a young boy I grew up at Penns Manor field from the time that I can remember. For me personally and for our team to go there and close our our Heritage Conference careers, it’s kind of full-circle, a little bit bittersweet.
“We’re not going on a farewell tour or anything like that. At this point we’re just focused on football.”
Ligonier Valley won the first three Appalachian Bowl games by a cumulative 142-8 score, allowing only one touchdown while playing WestPAC champions Conemaugh Township (56-0 in 2016), Berlin Brothersvalley (41-0 in 2017) and Shade (45-8 in 2018).
The Rams advanced to the District 6 Class AA title game each of the past three seasons, winning in 2016 and 2017 and finishing as runner-up in 2018.
“They’ve developed a program that we can’t compete against and it’s not a good experience for their kids because they’re not getting the competition they need,” Rainey said.
Rainey said if Ligonier Valley’s departure becomes official, as expected, the Heritage would have nine teams and seek a 10th.
The Heritage Conference included nine teams from 2010 through 2015 following the 2010 merger of Laurel Valley and Ligonier Valley. West Shamokin joined the conference in 2016.
“We’re going to be very deliberate,” Rainey said. “We’ve operated with nine teams for many years before West Shamokin joined. So, this isn’t new territory to us. We think we’re in a good position where we can simply talk closely with schools who may be interested and make sure not only is it a good match for the Heritage Conference but also a good match for the school that may be looking to come to our league.”
