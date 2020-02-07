INDIANA – It is kind of hard to win a basketball game without scoring baskets. Penns Manor made it next to impossible for United to do either in a 42-24 Comets victory on Friday in the Heritage Conference girls’ championship game at Ed Fry Arena.
United went over 12 minutes without a point, including a scoreless third quarter that turned a two-point game into a rout. The Lions (19-4) made good on only 33% from the floor (9 for 27).
No one expected the game to become as top-heavy as it did. Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser certainly did not.
“United’s a great team, they’re very well-coached, and they play really well together,” he said. “Tonight, a lot of credit goes to my girls and their defense.”
United led only once the entire evening, but trailed by only a basket entering the intermission.
“I don’t know if (Miloser) gives them a jump start at halftime,” United coach Paul Hall said, “but they just came out and took it to us in the third quarter.
“I don’t think I have ever (gone through) a quarter without scoring a point. But this defense, it’s a credit to them. They took everything away from us. We just couldn’t do anything in that third quarter.”
Penns Manor, which repeated as Heritage Conference girls’ basketball champions, assumed a 12-5 lead early in the second quarter. South Division champion United wiped out most of that deficit with back-to-back 3-pointers by Maizee Fry and Brooklynn Murlin to tie the score at 12-12 by the quarter’s midway point.
Fry added her third hoop of the night to put the Lions ahead for the first time, 16-14, with 47 seconds left in the first half.
Remember that scoring play.
Penns Manor senior Lauren Bagley took an inbounds pass for a basket, and Megan Dumm followed with a pair of free throws to put the North Division champion Comets back on top, 18-16, at halftime.
“In that first half, probably eight or 10 of their points were layups,” Hall said. “Everything was a steal or a off bad pass. It’s a heck of a defense and we couldn’t get the ball to our big girl (Fry).”
Penns Manor scored all 13 points in the third quarter and took a 31-16 lead into the final eight minutes. The third period proved to be a frustrating time for the Lady Lions.
“It’s the turnovers. We had way too many turnovers,” Hall said. “You give it away to a good team like Penns Manor. They feed off of turnovers.”
The Comets used a deliberate pace at the start of the fourth quarter, and forced United into desperation mode. The Lions had little choice but to foul just so they could stop the clock.
The two teams met for the third time. Penns Manor prevailed in the championship game of the Central Cambria tournament on Dec. 28, 50-48. United took its turn in a Jan. 10 Heritage Conference meeting, 56-47.
The Class 3A Lions and Class 2A Penns Manor will plan to see more of each other before the start of the District 6 playoffs.
“Probably next week we’ll get together and play a scrimmage because you’re allowed to play one time before the districts start,” Hall said.
Miloser confirmed such plans and the mutual respect the two schools have.
“Last year we scrimmaged them right before the playoffs, even though we had just played them the week before,” he said. “We’re doing the same thing next week because they’re such a great team. And there’s no better way to prepare for the playoffs than playing a team like United.”
Fry led United with nine points, which was well below her scoring average of 15.8 per game. She also grabbed six rebounds. Penns Manor junior Cassidy Smith held the 5-foot-11 junior well in check.
“She did such a great job on Maizee inside,” said Miloser, who celebrated his 33rd birthday Friday. “Maizee’s such a great player, and I thought (Smith) played really good defense, and we played good help defense around her.”
Bagley led all scorers with 19 points. Megan Dumm, a sophomore, made five steals, and senior Lauren Dumm added three steals.
