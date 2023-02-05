The Heritage Conference basketball semifinals will take place on Monday and Tuesday at higher-seeded campus sites.
On Monday, both girls games will start at 7 p.m. East Division runner-up Portage (17-5) travels to West champion River Valley (19-2). On Jan. 23, the Panthers prevailed 69-43. East champion Penns Manor (16-5) hosts West runner-up and defending league champion Homer-Center (15-5). The Wildcats won their previous meeting 36-32 on Jan. 13.
The boys semifinals will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday. West winner and defending league champion United (19-2) hosts East runner-up Cambria Heights (10-10). On Dec. 14, the Lions prevailed 56-40. East champion Portage (20-1) entertains West runner-up River Valley (12-9). On Dec. 16, the Mustangs won 84-37.
Semifinal winners will advance to play at Indiana University of Pennsylvania's Ed Fry Arena inside the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. The girls contest will begin at 6 p.m., with the boys matchup to follow at 7:30 p.m.
