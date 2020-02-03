The Heritage Conference voted on Monday to approve the request of Cambria Heights to become a league member starting with the 2021-22 school year.
The Highlanders have been a member of the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference since it formed in 1989-90. The Cambria Heights school board had voted 8-0 last week to apply for membership, but had laid the groundwork in late 2019.
“The addition of Cambria Heights will assure the longevity of our conference and enable us to continue to meet our mission of providing positive and enriching experiences for students within our member schools in our core focus areas of academics, athletics and the arts,” said Heritage Conference President Jody Rainey in a press release. “I am pleased that our member schools viewed the addition of Cambria Heights from a more global lens and not solely from a singular athletic lens. With any change there are pros and cons for both sides. In this case both parties saw many more positives than negatives and we are thrilled to add Cambria Heights to our conference.”
There have been several other recent changes in the conference.
Ligonier Valley took steps to leave District 6 and the Heritage Conference in 2019. The move eventually was approved by the conference, District 6, District 7 (WPIAL) and the PIAA.
In November, the Heritage Conference and Bishop Carroll Catholic High School reached a two-year agreement in which the Huskies will play as an independent in football and replace Ligonier Valley on the schedule.
According to figures posted on the PIAA website, Cambria Heights’ male enrollment is
160 in grade 9 to 12 for the 2020-21 year and the female enrollment is 174, which would be the highest total in the conference.
