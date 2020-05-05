On Tuesday, the Heritage Conference released its all-league team for the winter sports season. Each school has its own criteria for selection. All-conference performers from Ligonier Valley, Northern Cambria and United are listed.
In boys basketball, Ligonier Valley’s Michael Marinchak and Kyle Silk, Northern Cambria’s Jorden Wise and United’s Austin Kovalcik were chosen.
Ligonier Valley’s Haley Boyd, Northern Cambria’s Johniemarie Olenchick and United’s Maizee Fry were selected in girls basketball.
Ligonier Valley’s Ryan Harbert and United’s Max Clevenger were the wrestling picks.
In cheerleading, Ligonier Valley’s Hannah Turcheck, Northern Cambria’s Savannah Rivera and United’s Pyper Charney and MacKenzie Thompson were chosen.
