The Heritage Conference released its all-league teams for the 2022 spring sports season on Friday.
Selections from Cambria Heights, Northern Cambria, Portage and United are listed.
In baseball, Cambria Heights' Adam Ford, Northern Cambria's Josh Miller and United's Ben Tomb were honored.
Cambria Heights' Jenna Serafin and Karli Storm, Northern Cambria's Jessica Krug and United's Abby McConville were softball selections.
In boys track and field, Cambria Heights' Tanner Hite, Tanner Trybus and Steven Yeckley, Northern Cambria's Joe Griffiths and Logan Keith and United's Bridger Blankenbicker and Gaige Grassmyer were recognized.
Cambria Heights' Paige Burkey and Sam Cherry, Northern Cambria's Arla Homady and Ella Miller and United's Kenley Ingalls, Sarah Marshall and Cassandra Weber were selected in girls track and field.
Portage's Logan Eichelberger and United's Blankenbicker were robotics honorees.
