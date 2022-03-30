The Heritage Conference recently announced its list of all-league performers for the 2021-22 winter sports season.
Selections from Cambria Heights, Northern Cambria, Portage and United are listed.
In boys basketball, Cambria Heights' Bernie Whiteford, Northern Cambria's Zach Taylor and United's Brad Felix and Johnny Muchesko were named.
Cambria Heights' Bryce Burkey, Northern Cambria's Ella Miller and United's Jordyn Travis were honored in girls basketball.
Cheerleaders listed were Cambria Heights' Paige Farabaugh, Northern Cambria's Brynn Sheredy, Portage's Lexus Miller and United's Trinity Debnar and Alexa Mardis.
In wrestling, Cambria Heights' Tanner Trybus and United's Gideon Bracken, Colton Henning and Jacob Sombronski were honored.
