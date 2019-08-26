HARRISBURG – Windber native Herb Moore was presented with a plaque and recognized at Aug. 10’s PIAA Officials Banquet and Convention for providing over five decades of officiating.
Moore was honored with 22 other qualified recipients across the state. There are roughly 16,000 licensed officials in the commonwealth.
Moore completed his 54th year of officiating basketball, while also having concluded his 45th year of umpiring baseball.
