SIDMAN, Pa. – Knowing her roster is packed with talented scorers, Forest Hills coach Carol Cecere had one strategy coming out of halftime after the Rangers were 8-for-33 from the floor over the first two quarters.
Just keep shooting.
The Rangers did just that, eventually finding their groove behind Alexis Henderson’s game-high 23 points, as Forest Hills topped Chestnut Ridge 54-37 on Wednesday night, giving the Lions their first loss.
“We don’t really have any red lights,” Cecere said. “Some nights, we just don’t shoot well, but we just keep shooting.
“The girls remained confident in themselves that they were going to put the ball in the hoop, and that’s all I can ask for. I’m proud of the way they played tonight.”
Forest Hills’ nine-point halftime advantage ballooned to 16 after the Rangers went on a 10-0 run spanning from the third quarter into the final frame.
Anna Burkey’s third 3-pointer of the game at the midpoint of the fourth quarter gave the Rangers their largest lead at 48-30. Forest Hills logged a 52% field goal percentage in the second half, while going 9-for-10 at the free-throw line overall.
“They went into a zone and tried to make us shoot over the top,” Cecere said. “We talked about getting the ball inside for an easier kick to lead to a better shot. We moved the ball very well with some solid passes and were able to get a lot of open looks.”
Henderson tallied 15 of her 23 points in the second half, matching Burkey with three shots from long range and making all four of her attempts at the foul line. The junior was 5-for-6 from the field in the final two quarters.
“We really wanted this win tonight, and I’m glad I was able to do my part,” Henderson said.
“All of the girls stepped up and we all beat a quality team as a group. We’re all very coachable. We were able to adapt to what we needed to do, and our coaches put us in the right position to get the win.”
Forest Hills was able to take advantage of Belle Bosch, Chestnut Ridge’s best player dealing with foul trouble, as the Rangers got more opportunities in the paint while the 5-foot-11 forward was stuck on the bench.
The Pitt-Johnstown signee, who led the Lions with 19 points, sat out the final 2:23 of the third quarter with four fouls. Bosch returned to the game to start the fourth before fouling out with 3:58 remaining in the game.
“That hurt us a little bit,” Chestnut Ridge coach Mark Dillow said. “We aren’t accustomed to playing without her on the floor. We have to understand what our assignments are on offense and defense. We were also down Alyssa (Hillegass) because of an injury. We just have to learn to play with some adversity.”
Chestnut Ridge struggled with Forest Hills’ pressure defense for the duration of the contest.
The Lions compiled 21 turnovers and fell behind after shooting just 6-for-26 as a team in the first half, but still only trailed 23-14.
Bosch scored 11 of the Lions’ points in the half, including all seven for Chestnut Ridge in the second quarter.
“We knew exactly what was coming,” Dillow said. “We were doing OK, we were playing well, but what happened was we started rushing. We got flustered from the press and started taking quick shots. It’s usually when you get in the rhythm, you make those shots, but we weren’t able to tonight.”
The victory moves Forest Hills (10-1, 8-1 LHAC) into second place in the conference standings. Chestnut Ridge (8-1, 6-1) drops to third.
Westmont Hilltop remains in first, holding a 7-0 record in conference play after defeating Central on Wednesday. The Hilltoppers beat the Rangers for their lone loss of the season, claiming a 39-34 overtime victory on Jan. 4.
“This win shows that we deserve to be back at the top,” Henderson said. “I think our loss at Westmont made some people think that we aren’t ready to be the top dogs, but after a win over an undefeated team, we’re going to be confident going forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.