NEW YORK – Evan Henderson’s bid to represent the United States at the Senior World Freestyle Championships in Serbia fell short on Wednesday night.
The New Florence native dropped a pair of matches to Yianni Diakomihalis at Beat the Streets Wrestling Presents Final X on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.
Henderson, who wrestles for Ohio Regional Training Center, led the three-time reigning NCAA champion for most of the final minute, but Diakomihalis scored with 2 seconds remaining to take the lead, and a lost challenge to set the final at 11-9 in favor of the Spartan Combat wrestler.
The defensive tactics that worked so well for Henderson in the first match of the best-of-3 series at 65 kilograms didn’t give Diakomihalis as many problems in the second. Diakomihalis scored the final five points of the first period for an 11-4 lead at the break, and he added three more in the second for a 14-4 technical fall.
The 29-year-old Henderson, who is getting married on Saturday, gets a spot on the U.S. National Team as a consolation prize.
Diakomihalis’ victory was good news for one Pennsylvania wrestler, as it guaranteed Pitt’s Cole Matthews a spot on the Under-23 world team.
Former Penn State star David Taylor earned a spot on the senior team with a two-match sweep of Zahid Valencia at 86 kilos. Jason Nolf, Taylor’s Nittany Lions Wrestling Club teammate, dropped two straight to Kyle Dake at 74 kilograms.
