Despite both teams not scoring until the fourth quarter, Bishop McCort Catholic and Somerset made up for it with an entertaining finish at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The Crimson Crushers went ahead with 8:43 left, then Somerset answered with a 12-play march. After scoring on fourth-and-goal, Ethan Hemminger found the end zone on the conversion run to lead with 1:41 remaining. Hemminger came up with the game-sealing interception as Somerset secured its first victory with a 8-7 decision.
“Great athlete just making plays,” said Somerset coach Brian Basile, who prevailed on the opposite sideline after leading Bishop McCort the past five years. “We were able to make one more play than they did. You don’t want anybody to lose this game. I know all of those kids over there since they were in seventh grade. It was bittersweet.
“I’m just so happy for our guys that have worked so hard through all of the COVID restrictions. Their parents couldn't be here. We’re just so happy that we’re still playing.”
Ethan Marcozzi (66 rushing yards) found paydirt from 30 yards out as Bishop McCort (0-4) finished a six-play drive to lead. Will Haslett’s extra point made it 7-0 with 8:43 left in the fourth.
William Reeping returned the ensuing kickoff 47 yards to the Bishop McCort 49.
Somerset called 11 straight running plays before facing fourth-and-goal from the 1. Quarterback Bradley Bruner ran to his left and was initially stopped at the line of scrimmage, but Bruner surged into the end zone.
“Because they saw the initial hit, he was stopped at the line,” Basile said of Bishop McCort celebrating the initial stop. “We have a sophomore quarterback who just played his heart out and did a great job. He’s just been getting better and better every week. He just would not be denied. He kept fighting. He kept his legs going and he got it in. It was just a great effort. When they undid the pile, he was in the end zone.”
Trailing 7-6, Hemminger took a direct snap and ran to his right, outracing the Bishop McCort defense for the crucial two-point conversion.
After Bishop McCort went ahead, Somerset determined they were going to go for two if it scored.
“We were on the road," Basile explained his reasoning for going for the victory. "We practiced that play many, many times this week. There was no question, we were going for two. There was a pick of two plays. We originally were going to go with another play, and then when things got tied up and we had to get the play in, we knew they may have known the play that maybe was coming. We changed it real quick. He has the option to pitch it and then we have two receivers coming back across the back. The option guy who catches it has the option of throwing it. But it was there, and he ran it in.”
“Great football game,” Bishop McCort coach Tom Smith said. “I think both teams played their hearts out. So hat’s off to them for playing a good game tonight. “We just made too many mistakes. We collectively made too many mistakes. You can’t have that and expect to win football games.”
After running mostly between the tackles, Hemminger was able to outflank Bishop McCort's defense to the perimeter.
“They made a nice play getting outside on us," Smith said. "They made a good call getting to the outside on the perimeter on that. We didn’t execute as good as we needed to on defense to stop them.”
With 1:41 left, Bishop McCort had a shot to respond. From the Somerset 35, Trystan Fornari escaped pressure, rolled to his right and launched a throw down field. Hemminger made a leaping interception at his own 1-yard line.
“We had a guy there, but he made an athletic play," Smith said.
A Bruner 4-yard run and two kneeldowns ended the game.
Bishop McCort finished with a 12-11 edge in first downs. Somerset had a 160-140 advantage in total yards.
The Crushers put together a 13-play drive to start the third quarter, but an illegal procedure nullified a potential 17-yard Marcozzi rushing TD. A failed fake field goal play ended the drive.
Somerset (1-3) turned the ball over twice in the first half, but Bishop McCort could not capitalize.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.