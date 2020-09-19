HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Windber’s Aaron Willis could have easily killed plenty of time on the three hour-plus bus ride home talking about his performance Saturday afternoon.
He had no intention of doing that.
“Not really,” Willis said. “I’m just glad we won.”
Willis played a huge part in the victory, scoring five touchdowns as Windber defeated Hanover Area 42-25 in a non-conference game arraigned earlier in the week.
Willis, though, did give a synopsis of his game.
“This is honestly the best football game I’ve played in my life,” Willis said. “The first one, that was just a fumble and I was just there for that one. The second was a fade pass. Aiden (Gray) is a great quarterback. He put it in a perfect spot for a touchdown.
"The third was a big strike from Aiden on a fourth-down play for a touchdown. The punt, I just had good blockers in front of me. And the run, the offensive line just blocked great.”
Yep, Willis scored on offense three times, on defense once and on special teams once. Plus, he intercepted a pass.
If it seemed like he was making up for lost time, he was. District 5 denied his transfer from Johnstown last year. An appeal to the PIAA was also lost and he had to sit out the 2019 season.
“Last week, he was a superstar and this week again he was a superstar,” Windber coach Matt Grohal said. “This is going to bode well for us because the teams in our league don’t know anything about him. But they're going to know real quick how good of a football player he is.”
Touchdowns three and four were the game-changers.
Hanover Area pulled within 20-19 on a 6-yard TD run by quarterback Joe Curcio with 2:40 left in the third quarter. Four plays later, on a third-and-20, Gray hit Willis in stride down the right sideline for an 85-yard touchdown.
Then after Hanover Area went three-and-out, Willis returned a punt 64 yards for a score on the final play of the third quarter as the Ramblers took a 35-19 lead into the final 12 minutes.
Hanover Area didn’t have much time to prepare for the season as a brief cancellation of fall sports by the school board because of COVID-19 concerns left the Hawkeyes with no game last weekend.
Windber was able to exploit the Hanover defense with its single-wing attack. Running back John Shuster finished with a game-high 89 yards rushing and gave the Ramblers the lead for good with a 2-yard TD run on their first possession of the third quarter.
“What it comes down to is speed kills,” Hanover Area coach Rick Hummer said. “We’re not going full speed in practice. If we’re not getting the looks that we need to get, then you’re going to have a hard time. If you’re not making reads out on the field on that, it’s all misdirection.
“If you make your reads, you’re going to get to the ball. Unfortunately, some of us didn’t make our reads and we were leaving big holes.”
Windber jumped out to a 13-0 lead about nine minutes into the game. Willis scooped up a fumble and returned it 14 yards for a score and then caught a 20-yard touchdown pass to make it 13-0 at 2:49 of the opening quarter.
Hanover Area battled back to tie the score 13-13 at halftime. Connor Hummer caught a 23-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, and running back Tavon Hines scored on a 1-yard run with eight seconds left in the half. A bad snap on the point-after prevented the Hawkeyes from taking the lead.
Windber traveled over three hours to play the game after its original opponent, Ferndale, merged with Conemaugh Valley just before the season was to begin.
“Our boosters had to pay an exorbitant amount of money to get us up here on a charter bus,” Grohal said. “I want to thank the boosters and all the people from Windber who made the 3 1/2-hour drive up here to make this possible for us.”
Windber brought about three dozen fans.
