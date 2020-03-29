BLOOMSBURG – Central Cambria graduate McKenna Hayward was one of 147 Bloomsburg student-athletes honored as a Scholar-Athlete during a March 4 luncheon.
Hayward was one of 45 freshmen or transfers recognized at the event by obtaining a 3.25 grade point average or higher in her first semester.
Hayward, an accounting major, played in all 28 games for the Huskies on the women’s basketball team this past season. The guard averaged 6.1 points per game and earned seven starts. Hayward scored in double figures five times, including a career-high 18 points on Nov. 26.
