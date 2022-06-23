Derek Hayes has won four of the past five City Golf Championship events, but the veteran local golfer expects another tough test in this year’s tournament.
The first round begins at 12:30 p.m. Friday, with play set for 8:45 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at the city-owned Berkley Hills Golf Course.
“I feel good about my past in this tournament. I feel good about how I’m playing right now,” Hayes said on Thursday.
“But I think this year, the field is quite a bit stronger than in past years.
“We have some new people who haven’t been here before and we have some people who hadn’t played in a while who are back.”
Hayes used back-to-back birdies on No. 13 and 14 last year to put a little distance between himself and good friend Thomas Facciani, who finished as runner-up. In 2020, Hayes made a hole-in-one on 14 to once again create a swing that sealed the title.
“No. 14 has been kind to me the last two years,” said Hayes, who has won the City Championship in 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021.
“There had been a few years prior to me winning where I had a chance to win and that hole cost me with a couple three putts.
“Maybe it was giving something back to me. I’ve been able to hit some good shots over the last two years on that hole.”
Facciani won the tournament in 2019 and 2012. He will tee off with Hayes and Dave Murgas in the first group. Kurtis Straw, the 2015 champion, will be in the 1:10 p.m. group.
Also returning are last year’s third-place finisher Greg Heider, fourth-place Aaron Patalune, and Murgas and Paul Pentz, who were among a group of three players tied for fifth in 2021.
Brady Moran, who won the Greater Johnstown Championship twice and competed in the 2013 Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions, returns to the City Championship.
“Me going out first helps in running the tournament aspect,” said Hayes, who is president of Royal Berkshire, which manages the city course.
“I can get in, get all the scores posted and get everything set up for the next day.”
In addition to the first group, the 24-player field includes Phil Keilman, Jesse Rager, Patalune, Pentz, Rick Lee, Heider, Moran, Doug Labarko, Quintin Dziabo, Straw, Chris Zamias, Michael Zamias, Tim Smith, Ben Mayer, David Carney, Ben Strollo, Dane Domonkos, Mark Costlow, Michael Hammond, Steve Risch and Conor Schafer.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
