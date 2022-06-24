With a stronger field of players in the City Golf Championship, it was more imperative for the contenders to get off to strong starts on Friday afternoon.
A group of four golfers are within two strokes at the top of the leaderboard after the first of three rounds at Berkley Hills Golf Course. Derek Hayes, winner of four of the past five tournaments, leads Brady Moran by one stroke and sits two shots ahead of Doug Labarko and Kurtis Straw.
Despite a rough start, Hayes was able to manage a 4-under 67 on Friday to lead the field of 22.
“The last couple years, I didn’t really play good the first day,” said Hayes, who won in 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021.
“I kind of got away with it. I didn’t think that could happen this year.
“I actually got off to a bad start today. I bogeyed the first two holes, but then I kind of got it going after that. A 67 is one of my lower first-round scores. With a stronger field, I needed it this year. Happy to get off to a good start, but definitely got to keep it going.”
Hayes, a Westmont Hilltop graduate, posted a 34 on the front nine and a 33 on the back nine, which included two birdies on the par-three No. 5.
Executing on the par-three holes is important to Hayes’ success.
“I hit my irons pretty well,” Hayes said. “I had a lot of birdies on the par threes. Most of these guys hit it pretty long and they’re going to makes birdies on the par fives. I find the par threes is where you can kind of make up some ground.”
Moran, a Richland High School graduate, fired a 31 on the front nine and followed with a 37 on the back nine for a 3-under 68.
“Today was really, really good,” said Moran, who lives in North Carolina. “I played here in a nine-hole scramble a couple days ago. The last time I played here was probably four years ago. The course is in fantastic shape with only two people working on the greens and grounds. They do a great job.”
Despite falling off after a blistering front nine, Moran is in contention after the first day of play.
“Everything kind of went actually how it was supposed to on the front,” said Moran, who won the Greater Johnstown Championship twice and competed in the 2013 Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions. “On the back nine, I kind of fizzled out a little bit.”
Moran has his sights set on knocking off perennial contender Hayes.
“As you stand on the first tee box, you know that it is game time,” Moran said. “Derek’s fantastic, he’s won four out of the last five. Obviously, you’re gunning for him.”
Moran lived on the fairway on the front nine, a recipe he hopes to replicate over the next two days.
“On the front nine, it was hitting fairways and hitting greens,” Moran said. “I was 9-for-9 hitting greens on the front nine. What was struggling today was the putter. It was pretty brutal. I had five three putts. I’m going to try and work on that for tomorrow and hope to change things around.”
Labarko and Straw, the 2015 champion, sit at 2-under 69.
Both Labarko (front) and Straw (back) tallied a 33 during a portion of Friday’s round.
Thomas Facciani, the 2019 winner, carded a 1-under 70 and is three strokes behind Hayes.
David Carney, Phil Keilman and Paul Pentz are tied for sixth place with each tallying a 3-over 74.
