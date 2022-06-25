JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Derek Hayes carded his second straight 4-under round of 67 on Saturday to lead by two strokes after the second round of the City Golf Championship at Berkley Hills Golf Course.
Winner of four out of the past five city titles, Hayes sits at 8 under with a total score of 134. Sunday is the third and final round.
Hayes, the victor in 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021, will tee off with Thomas Facciani and Kurtis Straw at 9:40 a.m. Sunday.
Saturday's lowest round belonged to Facciani, the 2019 champion who tallied a 5-under 66. He is 6 under with a total score of 136 through two rounds.
Facciani and Hayes were the only two golfers to record a score of 70 or below.
Brady Moran and Straw are tied for third place at 2-over 144. Doug Labarko (147), Quintin Dziabo (148), David Carney (150) and Phil Keilman (150) fill out the top eight in a field that includes 20 golfers. Dziabo tallied an even-par 71 on Saturday.
Moran trailed Hayes by one stroke heading into Saturday, but dropped off with a round of 76. Straw shot a 75 on Saturday.
