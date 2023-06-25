Derek Hayes’ 65 during Saturday’s second round of the Johnstown City Championship was matched by only one golfer during Sunday’s final round, Hayes.
Hayes, who was the only competitor to shoot under par at the par-71 Berkley Hills Golf Course, eclipsed Brady Moran’s three-stroke lead on his way to his fifth championship, but first since his daughter Bostyn was born.
“This is my first win since having our daughter a year and a half ago,” Hayes said. “So it was a special moment to have her and my wife there to see me close it out on 18.”
Hayes birdied five holes – Nos. 2, 3, 8. 12 and 15 – and eagled No. 11 as he carded a 65 for the second straight day. Hayes did give a stroke back to the course at No. 16, his only bogey of the round.
Moran birdied three holes and bogeyed four others to finish the 54-hole event with at 10 under. Defending champion Thomas Facciani also fired a 72, closing the tournament in third place at 3 under.
Moran, who started the round at 11 under, bogeyed Nos. 3 and 5 on the front nine, surrendering the lead to Hayes.
“I shot over par on the front nine and I wasn’t happy about that,” Moran said. “He had a two-stroke lead going into 10. At that point, it was tough.”
Moran did pick up steam with birdies on Nos. 11, 12 and 15, but had to contend with Hayes’ eagle on 11 as the lead ground navigated the back nine.
“I made a great eagle on hole 11 to pull four ahead,” Hayes said. “We kind of traded birdies for a bit after that until 16 which I bogeyed. I made a great up and down par on 17 to get back to four up heading to the last and at that point you feel pretty good.”
Sinking a long eagle putt also sank Moran’s spirits a bit.
“I made a birdie on 11. He made an eagle on 11 from about 40 feet,” Moran said. “That took some of the wind out of the sails. I made a 7-footer for my first birdie of the day and he made eagle. All in all, it was a good time and a good tournament.”
While Hayes held the hot clubs in his bag, Moran noted that he didn’t know how well Hayes truly played until the cards were totaled.
“Derek played awesome,” Moran said. “I didn’t even know he shot 65 until we tallied up the scores afterwards.
“He shot 65 Saturday and 65 on Sunday. They were the most nonchalant 65s.”
Tim Smith (10 over) and Bob Griffith (11 over) rounded out the top five, with Quintin Dzaibo (+12), Paul Pentz (+13), Aaron Patalune (+14), Nolan Pritts (+15) and Jacob Blough (+16) completing the top 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.