JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As a native of Hawaii, Mackenzee Higuchi will never confuse Johnstown as a tropical destination.
Despite the two places not having very much in common, the Johnstown Mill Rats catcher/infielder is enjoying his time in the city.
“It’s been pretty nice,” Higuchi said before the 2022 Prospect League season started. “Everyone has been pretty welcoming on the team. It’s been very surreal for me, especially since I’m not used to being in places like this.”
Higuchi spent his freshman season at Hawaii Pacific University, an NCAA Division II institution in Honolulu. Despite his hometown of Aiea and Johnstown being 4,717 miles apart, Higuchi pointed out a couple of similarities between the two locations.
“Climate-wise, it’s pretty similar actually,” Higuchi said. “The humidity is about the same with the heat in the summer. It’s starting to get up in the 90s. It’s actually pretty nice to be on the field. It’s not super-hot with the turf. I was expecting a little worse.”
Johnstown begins a two-game home series against the Chillicothe Paints at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
This is not Higuchi’s first rodeo on the East Coast.
“I’ve been to Massachusetts, North Carolina and Georgia,” the 5-foot-10, 195-pound athlete said. “I’ve been here (East Coast) quite a few times.”
Higuchi has played in 12 games for the Mill Rats. He is 7-for-27 at the plate with four runs, three RBIs and three stolen bases. Higuchi has a .971 fielding percentage out of 70 total chances. On Thursday, Higuchi went 3-for-3 with a run scored against the Chillicothe Paints.
The Mid-Pacific Institute graduate started 23 games at Hawaii Pacific in 2022 and compiled 18 hits, 15 RBIs, nine runs, five doubles and two home runs. He believes the Mill Rats are a close-knit squad.
“We’re all pretty close,” Higuchi said. “Some people know each other from previous years or they played against each other. Everyone seems to be getting along pretty well.”
Despite players being from various backgrounds, baseball is baseball no matter where athletes grew up.
“At the end of the day, it’s what we do on the field,” Higuchi said. “In the locker room, with my college experience so far, it’s just baseball. You come here to play, put your blood, sweat and tears on the field and play your hearts out.”
While there are aspects of Hawaii Higuchi misses, he enjoys experiencing different parts of the country.
“I miss the food, of course,” Higuchi said. “I love being away. It makes me appreciate what I have back home.
“Being able to see different parts of America, it’s kind of surreal, but it’s also a ton of fun.”
