There will be no farewell tour involving Westmont Hilltop’s current version of Price Field.
Just one more Saturday afternoon game on the grass field in the home opener against Richland on Sept. 4.
Then, it’s off to Greater Johnstown’s Trojan Stadium as a temporary home.
The sacrifice will be worth it once Westmont Hilltop returns in 2022 to a new, state-of-the-art Price Field that – for the first time – will include Friday night lights.
“I think it’s a huge buzz for the community. It’s long overdue,” Hilltoppers coach Pat Barron said of the $7.5 million project that includes artificial turf, a reconfigured field, a concession stand and restrooms, along with other amenities.
“I can’t thank the people involved enough,” said Barron, who enters his 10th season as head coach.
“The school board, athletic director, principals, the superintendent. The community has rallied around this.
“It’s going to be first class. It’s going to be pretty awesome to have a Friday night game on Menoher (Boulevard). It is going to be a sight to behold when we finally get to do it.”
Until then, the Hilltoppers will rely on a group of six returning starters on offense and six on defense to navigate through the tough Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference in 2021.
Westmont will try to extend a streak of six consecutive seasons of advancing to the district playoffs.
The Hilltoppers also have six straight seasons of a .500 or better record after posting eight losing seasons in a row prior to the current run.
Last year, the Hilltoppers went 4-4 and played Central in the District 6 Class 3A playoffs, falling 25-7 before bouncing back with a pair of wins in the COVID-19 pandemic altered schedule format.
The Hilltoppers once again will utilize the run-heavy double wing offensive set heading into competition in the LHAC and District 6 Class 3A.
“We’re looking at four or five guys who will be two- or three-year starters and have been around,” Barron said. “Thomas Jeffries (tight end), Ryan Kovach (center), Felice Panebianco (tight end). We’re going to lean on Madox Muto (fullback), Panebianco, Gavin Hockenberry (running back), Konlee Mastovich (running back) to set the tone.
“Those guys are big and strong in the backfield. We’re going to be youthful up front, but if we jell quickly we will feel cautiously optimistic and we feel we’ll be able to battle.”
Defensively, Westmont Hilltop will use a 4-4 front.
“We have six coming back on defense,” Barron said. “Jeffries is a three-year starter at defensive end. Muto and Panebianco are in the middle. Two sophomores are on the outside, David Ray and Brayden Dean, who got some experience last year. Hockenberry and Mastovich are at the corner positions. We have three guys battling at the safety position for us in Maddox Folta, Nate Valente and Eli Thomas.
“We’ve got some reps with those guys up front last year,” Barron said. “We feel with the leadership in the middle and on the outside, those guys can calm things down and hopefully make some plays for us.”
Westmont has posted 39 wins against 27 losses in the past six seasons.
By comparison, the Hilltoppers won a combined 18 games during the eight previous losing campaigns.
Barron and his staff appreciate the effort by players who have changed the culture and maintained an expectation of winning.
“It was a long road,” Barron said of the turnaround. “There were some dark days but when you get kids who are young to buy into what you’re doing and how you do things, they take their lumps as freshmen and sophomores, by the time they’re juniors and seniors, they’ve bought in and they’re all in.
“You’ve got to have a break go your way once or twice. You’ve got to win a game that you shouldn’t. When you do that, all of a sudden the belief starts and it’s all of a sudden on any given week. … We’ve had six years in a row in the playoffs and obviously our goal is to make that seven.”
