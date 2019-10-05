ARMAGH – West Shamokin broke open a two-point game by producing 41 points in the middle quarters of a 55-12 victory over host United at Barry Madill Field on Friday.
Jaiden Haswell carried 10 times for 228 yards and four TD runs.
He had three catches for 89 yards while scoring two more touchdowns through the air for a total of six touchdowns.
The Wolves improved to 3-4 in the Heritage Conference. United remains winless through seven weeks.
The Lions led early, as Hunter Cameron ran 75 yards for a 6-0 advantage.
Cameron finished with 100 rushing yards on 13 carries.
Reese Brendlinger had 75 yards on 16 carries for the Lions.
West Shamokin led 14-6 after touchdowns by Haswell on runs of 57 and 36 yards.
Ezeck Olinger made both extra-point kicks.
Cameron’s 1-yard run pulled United within 14-12 after the first quarter.
Haswell added a 45-yard scoring run, a 34-yard run and caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Bo Swartz as the Wolves pulled away.
Swartz had a 32-yard touchdown run and threw 33 yards to Haswell for another score.
Swartz completed 9 of 10 passes for 141 yards.
Jarret Crise closed the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run.
