Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman and six-time NCAA wrestling champion Carlton Haselrig will coach the new Flood City Thunder semi-professional football team.
The Johnstown-based Thunder is owned by area native Georgianne Tomaszewski Matava and will compete in the Greater Eastern Football Association, which will play games from March to June. The season is set to open on March 21.
The Thunder will play at a Johnstown area field to be announced later this month, Tomaszewski Matava said.
“I’m very humbled and honored to be a part of the Flood City Thunder semipro football team as their head coach,” Haselrig said. “I’m so very excited for the future and the opportunity to coach semi-pro football. I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running, putting together a great coaching staff and players joining arms with our former players to help elevate our football program each and every day.
“I strongly believe that with a good foundation we are building here and the recruiting team that we are currently working with, there is no reason not to have high expectations for the upcoming season and beyond.”
Haselrig will be assisted by Will Harris, Eddie Taylor and Demetrius Smith. Michelle Haselrig and Kristi Clifford are Thunder administrative directors; Eugene Stoykovich and Cody Overdorff are equipment managers; and Ralph DeMarco is a team consultant.
The Steelers selected Haselrig in the 12th round of the 1989 NFL Draft despite his never playing a down of college football. Pitt-Johnstown doesn’t field a football team, though its wrestling program is among the best in the country.
At Pitt-Johnstown, Haselrig finished his wrestling career with a record of 143-2-1, including an NCAA-record 122 consecutive matches without a loss. He never lost a match at the NCAA Division I meet, going 15-0 at the heavyweight class in the 1987, 1988 and 1989 tournaments.
The Greater Johnstown High School graduate earned the status as the most-decorated wrestler in NCAA history by winning three national titles in each NCAA Division I and NCAA Division II.
His success led to what became known as the “Carlton Haselrig Rule,” which prohibits NCAA Division II champions from competing in the Division I tournament.
With the Steelers, Haselrig earned a spot on the practice squad in his first year, then stuck on the team in his second. He was a starter his third year and was selected for the Pro Bowl the next year. He is a member of the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame for both wrestling and football, and has been honored by multiple wrestling organizations.
The Thunder will hold a tryout/combine from 8 to 10 a.m. on Jan. 11 and 12 at the Iron Horse Sports Complex, 429 Verla Drive, Windber. The Registration fee is $50. For more information call 814 999-0997.
